SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

In week 28 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 500,000 own shares for total amount of 6,550,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total
Purchase
price
|28
|13.7.2023
|11:29:46
|200,000
|13.1
|2,620,000
|100,000
|2,620,000
|28
|14.7.2023
|10:23:41
|100,000
|13.1
|1,310,000
|300,000
|3,930,000
|28
|14.7.2023
|11:47:07
|200,000
|13.1
|2,620,000
|500,000
|6,550,000
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held no own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 500,000 own shares for 6,550,000 ISK 0.025826% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.