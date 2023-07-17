Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 2Q 2023 Shipment Value Forecast and Comprehensive Quarter Review Featuring Inotera, Nanya, Powerchip, TSMC, UMC, & Winbon

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 2Q 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents a shipment value forecast and a recent quarter review of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry for the period 2Q2023-3Q2023.

Companies surveyed in this research are those owning facilities to make MOS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor) wafers in Taiwan, including foundries, DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) makers, flash memory makers, and IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers).

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained from interviews and publicly available information.

Key Topics Covered:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value by Business Type, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8"-equiv. Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Wafer Shipment Volume by Wafer Dimension, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 12-inch Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 12-inch Wafer Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8-inch and below Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8-inch and below Wafer Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan Foundry Industry's Shipment Value Ranking, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan Foundry Industry Shipment Value by Process Technology, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan Foundry Industry Shipment Value Share by Process Technology, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan DRAM Industry's Shipment Value Ranking, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan DRAM Industry's 8"-equiv. Wafer Shipment Volume by Process Technology, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan DRAM Industry's 8"-equiv. Wafer Shipment Volume Share by Process Technology, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Exchange Rate, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Research Scope & Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Inotera

Nanya

Powerchip

TSMC

UMC

Winbon

