Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

17 July 2023

 


 

Company Announcement No 56/2023

 

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 14 July 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

 

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

 

 

 

Nr. 56_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 56-2023