Stellar Expansion Predicted for Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market as New Drug (IND) Requirements for Fecal Microbiota and Technological Innovations Offer Immense Opportunities

In a recent examination of the global microbiome sequencing services industry, the market was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to nearly double to USD 3.77 billion by 2028, exhibiting a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.

Dissecting the global microbiome sequencing services market further reveals that it is segmented based on technology, laboratory, research, products & services, application, end-user, and geography.

Different technologies employed include Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Sequencing By Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Sanger Sequencing Shotgun Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, among others. Laboratories involved are categorized into Wet Labs and Dry Labs, while research is classified as Outsourced or Internal.

Furthermore, products and services encompass Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Services, and Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions. Applications of these services vary across Gastrointestinal Diseases, Infectious Diseases, CNS Diseases, Oncology, etc.

End-users predominantly comprise Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies as well as Academia/Research Institutes. Geographically, this market is divided into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report undertakes a meticulous competitor analysis, offering financial performance data for publicly traded market participants and detailing companies' recent developments in the competitive landscape. Key players profiled include MR DNA, Merieux Nutrisciences Corp., Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Second Genome, Rancho Biosciences, among others.

To accurately assess the positioning of the companies, the report employs a Competitive Quadrant tool, analysing industry position score and market performance score based on financial performance over the past three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

A detailed Ansoff Matrix analysis is also performed for the global microbiome sequencing services market, a strategic tool used for designing growth strategies for the company and evaluating approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix also aids in risk analysis for understanding the risks involved with each approach.

This comprehensive evaluation of the global microbiome sequencing services market, complete with in-depth qualitative analysis, authentic data, and market size projections, proves invaluable for market leaders and new entrants alike. Through extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and industry personnel observation, this report provides an exhaustive market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix.

With an emphasis on the regulatory scenario in the industry, the report is an essential tool for informed decision-making, discussing major regulatory bodies and rules and regulations imposed across various geographies. A competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants completes the competitive positioning tool.

The increasing focus on human microbiome therapy, its usage as a new validated target for drug development, and its application for early disease detection and diagnosis are the primary drivers of this market. However, lack of awareness among physicians and scientists about advanced tools for data analysis and barriers in proving the causal link between dysbiosis and disease present challenges. Despite this, new drug (IND) requirements for fecal microbiota, increasing collaborations, and rising research investments and technological advancements offer immense opportunities for growth.

Included company profiles are Baseclear B.V., BioSpherex LLC, Clinical-Microbiomics A/S, Diversigen, Inc., Locus Biosciences, Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corp., Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Insights, Inc., Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg, MR DNA (Molecular Research LP), Openbiome, Rancho Biosciences, Resphera Biosciences, LLC., Second Genome, Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd., and Zymo Research Corp.

The market's impressive projected growth, combined with its detailed analysis and insights, presents an appealing opportunity for stakeholders and investors alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

