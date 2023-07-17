Global Isolator Market Analysis/Forecasts 2023-2028: Shift towards Personalized Medicine & Explosive Growth of Cell & Gene Therapies in Development Gaining Traction

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Isolator Market: Analysis By Tier (High-value & Low-value), By Type (Premium & Mid-tier), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isolator market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected value of US$3.14 billion by 2028. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.52% from 2023 to 2028, indicating a strong upward trajectory for the industry.

This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for high-quality, contamination-free products across various industries. The increasing preference for injectable medications and personalized medicines, coupled with the trend of re-shoring manufacturing processes, has contributed to the higher demand for isolators. As a result, cleanrooms and Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) are being replaced, creating lucrative opportunities in the isolator market.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The high-value isolator market refers to the sector of pharmaceutical manufacturing that has stringent regulatory standards. On the other hand, the low-value isolator market includes countries with lower manufacturing costs, where the use of isolators is not as widespread.

The share of high value isolators has grown significantly throughout the years due to the presence of standard quality in providing sterile environment. Within this segment, premium high value isolators are gaining high popularity due their increasing adoption by CDMOs (Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations).

North America accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2022. This can be attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the region, an increase in the burden of noncommunicable diseases, and increased awareness of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Furthermore, strict regulations governing the approval of healthcare products in this region, such as the US, have increased demand for isolators.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Investment in healthcare development is also increasing in this region. The increase in generic drug production due to branded drug patent expirations, growing geriatric population, and increasing burden of noncommunicable diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific, thereby attributing to the growth of the isolator market.

Market Dynamics:

One of the key drivers of the market's expansion is the growth in biopharmaceuticals industry. The growth of the biopharmaceuticals industry has fueled the demand for isolators, specialized containment systems used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The rising demand for personalized medicine, which involves small-scale production of specialized drugs, also drives the need for isolators. Other significant growth factors of the market include increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing demand from hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, regulatory framework to support adoption of pharmaceutical isolators, rising demand for sterile products and increase in use of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients.

However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as complex installation and maintenance, barriers to entry and limited flexibility. Installing isolators can be a complex process that requires expertise and specialized knowledge. The installation typically involves integrating the isolator system into existing infrastructure, such as cleanrooms or laboratories.

This may require modifications to the facility, including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, to ensure proper air filtration and pressure differentials. The installation process must also comply with regulatory guidelines and standards. Moreover, maintaining isolator systems is crucial to ensure their optimal performance and maintain the desired sterility levels. The complexity of maintenance and the need for trained personnel can increase the overall cost and time involved in managing isolator systems, thus hampering the market growth.

The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to explosive growth of cell & gene therapies in development, digital isolators, shift toward personalized medicine, and automation inside isolators. Digital isolators are a significant trend in the isolator market, offering numerous advantages over traditional optocouplers and other forms of isolation technology. Digital isolators use semiconductor-based technology to provide electrical isolation between input and output circuits, ensuring safety and data integrity in various applications.

One key advantage of digital isolators is their superior performance and reliability. Unlike optocouplers, which rely on light-sensitive components, digital isolators use integrated circuits that are less prone to aging, temperature variations, and degradation over time. This results in improved long-term performance and stability. Digital isolators can operate at high data rates, enabling reliable communication in applications such as industrial automation, medical devices, and telecommunications.

Competitive Landscape:

Global isolator market is moderately consolidated across six companies: Skan, Syntegon, OPTIMA, FZ Franz Ziel, IMA and Comecer. SKAN is the global market leader in high-end aseptic manufacturing solutions that prevent contamination for the biopharmaceutical industry, with products ranging from customized and standard isolator solutions to automated aseptic filling stations.

These players dominate the market due to product differentiation, financial stability, strategic developments, and diversified regional presence. The players are focused on investing in research and development. Furthermore, they adopt strategic growth initiatives, such as expansion, product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships, to strengthen their market position and capture a large customer base.

Moreover, manufacturers are entering into agreements with biopharma/cell and gene therapy companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals, and contract research organizations for supply contracts. Therefore, manufacturers develop new products with refined features to increase favorability and stay ahead of their competitors.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Growing Demand from Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regulatory Framework to Support Adoption of Pharmaceutical Isolators

Rising Demand for Sterile Products

Increase in Use of High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Challenges

Complex Installation and Maintenance

Limited Flexibility

Barriers to Entry

Market Trends

Explosive Growth of Cell & Gene Therapies in Development

Shift towards Personalized Medicine

Digital Isolators

Automation inside Isolators

