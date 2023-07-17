New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-cloud network-as-a-service providers: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475019/?utm_source=GNW
"The multi-cloud networking market is still in its early stages, which gives service providers that can address new enterprise requirements a good opportunity to establish themselves."
This report analyses and compares the multi-cloud networking network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings of thirteen service providers, excluding traditional operators. This emerging market consists of a mix of service providers with various capabilities and focus areas, but are trending towards providing a one-stop-shop for multi-cloud NaaS. The report also provides strategy recommendations for each category of service provider.
Key questions answered in this report
- Who are the key players in the multi-cloud NaaS market?
- What are the main components of multi-cloud NaaS solutions?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of different multi-cloud NaaS solutions?
- What are the key differentiators of each multi-cloud NaaS provider?
- Which vendors offer the most-complete multi-cloud NaaS solutions?
The following companies are featured in case studies.
- Alkira
- Apcela
- BSO
- Cato Networks
- Console Connect
- CoreSite
- Digital Realty
- Epsilon
- Equinix
- InterCloud
- Megaport
- PacketFabric
- Teridion
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475019/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________