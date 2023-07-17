New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-cloud network-as-a-service providers: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475019/?utm_source=GNW

"The multi-cloud networking market is still in its early stages, which gives service providers that can address new enterprise requirements a good opportunity to establish themselves."



This report analyses and compares the multi-cloud networking network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings of thirteen service providers, excluding traditional operators. This emerging market consists of a mix of service providers with various capabilities and focus areas, but are trending towards providing a one-stop-shop for multi-cloud NaaS. The report also provides strategy recommendations for each category of service provider.



Key questions answered in this report





Who are the key players in the multi-cloud NaaS market?

What are the main components of multi-cloud NaaS solutions?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of different multi-cloud NaaS solutions?

What are the key differentiators of each multi-cloud NaaS provider?

Which vendors offer the most-complete multi-cloud NaaS solutions?



The following companies are featured in case studies.





Alkira

Apcela

BSO

Cato Networks

Console Connect

CoreSite

Digital Realty

Epsilon

Equinix

InterCloud

Megaport

PacketFabric

Teridion



