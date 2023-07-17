Multi-cloud network-as-a-service providers: case studies and analysis

"The multi-cloud networking market is still in its early stages, which gives service providers that can address new enterprise requirements a good opportunity to establish themselves.

This report analyses and compares the multi-cloud networking network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings of thirteen service providers, excluding traditional operators. This emerging market consists of a mix of service providers with various capabilities and focus areas, but are trending towards providing a one-stop-shop for multi-cloud NaaS. The report also provides strategy recommendations for each category of service provider.

Key questions answered in this report

  • Who are the key players in the multi-cloud NaaS market?
  • What are the main components of multi-cloud NaaS solutions?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of different multi-cloud NaaS solutions?
  • What are the key differentiators of each multi-cloud NaaS provider?
  • Which vendors offer the most-complete multi-cloud NaaS solutions?


The following companies are featured in case studies.

  • Alkira
  • Apcela
  • BSO
  • Cato Networks
  • Console Connect
  • CoreSite
  • Digital Realty
  • Epsilon
  • Equinix
  • InterCloud
  • Megaport
  • PacketFabric
  • Teridion


