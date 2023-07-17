Global Wound Care Market Analysis Report 2023: Size, Share, Acquisitions, Recent Developments, Forecast 2015-2030

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Application, Wound Type, Region and Company), Size, Share, Acquisitions, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care market is predicted to surpass US$ 30.1 Billion by 2030

The market for wound care products is increasing owing to the growing number of surgical cases, rising geriatric population, and surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe.

The increasing incidence of diabetes due to the widespread adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading factors contributing significantly to the market growth. According to California Podiatric Medical Association (CPMA), 15% of people diagnosed with diabetes tend to develop a foot ulcer. Wound care products help treat diabetic foot ulcers, which are prevalent in diabetic patients.



Over the years, wound care product categories have continued to expand with the continuous arrival of new and advanced products. The developments in wound dressings have led to a shift from simple dressings to advanced products and devices that incorporate pharmaceutically active ingredients.

Furthermore, launch of novel therapies such as electromagnetic therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, and the use of silver and other combination bandages are enhancing the entire market. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products restricts the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors

High Patient Pool and Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds to Drive Global Wound Care Market

Technological Advancement

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric and Obese Population

Increasing Demand for Combination Dressings

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

Challenges

High Cost of Wound Care Products Impeding Market Growth

Delayed Diagnosis of Chronic Wounds in Emerging Markets Restricts Market Growth

Product Type Key Takeaways

In terms of Product Type, Traditional adhesive dressings lead the global wound care market, followed by the traditional gauze dressings.

Antimicrobial dressings is the third leading segment of the wound care market.

Non-adherent dressings and Foam dressings product segments are competing closely to grab maximum share of the pie.

Hydrocolloids market share is likely to be more or less stable over the forecast period.

Hydrogel dressings captured least share of the global wound care market.

Application Key Takeaways

Moist dressings and wound closure applications together accounted for over 55% share of the global wound care market in 2022.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is the third leading application of the wound care market, followed by the Pressure Relief segment. The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy segment is expected to record a significant growth due to the introduction of technologically advanced NWT devices by market players.

The bioengineered skin and skin substitutes captured least share of the global wound care market.

Wound Type Key Takeaways

Surgical & traumatic wounds accounted for largest share of the global wound care market, followed by Diabetic foot ulcers.

In the United States, approximately 486,000 burn injuries occur each year that require medical treatment.

The global pressure ulcers market is likely to grow at a growth rate of around 6% over the forecast period 2023 - 2030. Increase in geriatric population is a key factor for the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers.

Region Takeaways

United States captured highest share of the global wound care market, followed by the Europe.

Asia Pacific is the most prominent region in the global wound care market. The economies like Australia, India and China within the region are increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding the wound care management.

Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global wound care market due to the presence of poor economies especially in the African region.

Company Analysis

3M Health Care leads the global wound care market, followed by Smith & Nephew. In October 2019, 3M completed the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries.

Johnson & Johnson wound care sales is continuously declining year on year due to competitive pressures.

Convatec Group continues to see strong demand for AQUACEL product lines, with foam, silver and surgical cover dressing the main drivers of growth.

Company Analysis

Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M)

Smith & Nephew

Convatec Group

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Coloplast Corp.

Derma Sciences, Inc. (Acquired by Integra LifeSciences)

Scapa Healthcare (Acquired by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.)

3M Healthcare

Hartmann

Johnson & Johnson

Scope of the Report

Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

By Product - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

By Applications - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

By Region - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

Wound Care Market - Company Analysis, Wound Care Revenue, Recent Developments

Global Wound Care Market - Major Deals

Global Wound Care Market - Recent Developments

Global Wound Care Market - Driving Factors & Challenges

By Product Type

Traditional Gauze Dressings

Non-Adherent Dressings

Film Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Hydrocolloid

Alginate Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Wound Care Growth Factors

Others

By Application

Wound Closure

Moist Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Bioengineered Skin and Skin Substitutes

Pressure Relief

Miscellaneous Wound Management

By Wound Type

Surgical & Traumatic wounds

Burns

Diabetic foot ulcers

Pressure ulcers

Venous leg ulcers

Others

