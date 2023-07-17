Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Set for Significant Expansion by 2028, Fueled by Promising Pipeline Drugs and Advances in Genomics and Biotechnology

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2023-2028)report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide market for phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment, valued at USD 722.66 million in 2023, is projected to expand to USD 1.29+ billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.44%.

Market dynamics, including micro and macroeconomic factors, play a significant role in influencing pricing, impacting consumer behaviour, and generating price signals. These forces alter supply and demand patterns, enabling decision-makers to leverage various financial instruments to facilitate growth and mitigate risks.

The PKU treatment market is divided into several segments based on product, route of administration, distribution, and geographical location. Product-wise, the market comprises dietary supplements and drugs. The route of administration can be either oral or parenteral, while distribution channels include drug stores, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The market spans across different geographies, namely the Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Several competitive players operate in this market, with comprehensive information about their recent developments and competitive scenarios being available. The companies profiled include Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc., American Gene Technologies International Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Codexis, Inc., among others.

The report presents a detailed Ansoff Matrix analysis for the PKU treatment market, enabling companies to understand the best strategies for enhancing their market position. The analysis, based on a SWOT assessment of the industry and industry players, provides market growth strategies.

Key reasons to invest in this report include comprehensive market evaluation, data verification from authentic sources, and market size projections based on proven methodologies. The report offers insights into the regulatory environment to inform decision-making processes. It includes a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants and a detailed market analysis employing Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix.

The report, in addition, highlights significant market dynamics, trends, segmentation, historical and projected market sizes, market shares and strategies of key players, and recommendations for companies to consolidate their market position. It covers critical topics like market description, research methodology, executive summary, market dynamics, market analysis, and company profiles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Phenylketonuria (PKU) Disorders

Benefits Associated with Ongoing and After Treatment

Restraints

Unfavourable Reimbursement Policies

High Cost Associated with PKU Treatment

Opportunities

Future Potential Due to Stock of Pipeline Drugs

Growing Research in the Field of Genomics and Biotechnology

Challenges

Non-Availability of Cure for PKU

Company Profiles:

Ajinomoto Cambrooke

American Gene Technologies International

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Cigna

Codexis

Danone

ERYTECH Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser Group

SOM Innovation Biotech

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h37fbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.