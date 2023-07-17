The global ATP Assays market is projected to reach USD 0.5 illion by 2028 from USD 0.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ATP Assays Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826024/?utm_source=GNW

However, the survival of small players and new entrants, are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



The consumables & accessories segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market

By product, ATP assays market is segmented into consumables & accessories and instruments. The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2022.This prevalence can be attributed to the extensive usage of ATP assays in research institutes to evaluate cell viability, the increasing need for tumor testing and cell proliferation (particularly in cancer) due to the rise in chronic diseases, and the frequent acquisition of consumables by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Contamination Testing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2023

By application, the ATP assays market is segmented into contamination testing, disease testing, and drug discovery & development. In 2023, the contamination testing segment is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market due to the growing regulatory severity of pharmaceutical and food & beverage companies for non-contaminated production, and the necessity for cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in hospitals.



By end user, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022

By end users, The ATP assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes.The dominance of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies segment can be attributed to several significant factors.



These include the presence of a substantial number of pharmaceutical players who are making significant investments in this market, the increasing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines that require the use of ATP assays in contamination testing, the expansion of commercial activities by various pharmaceutical companies, the growing demand for cell and gene therapies to combat chronic diseases.

• By region, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the ATP assays market



By region,North America accounted for the largest share of the ATP assays market in 2023. Factors such as the increasing demand for cell and gene therapies for chronic diseases, significant R&D in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, increasing production of COVID-19 drugs, increasing adoption of cell-based assays for drug development, and the ease of use of ATP assays in contamination testing.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Asia Pacific–20%, Europe–30%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the ATP Assays Market

The key players operating in the ATP Assays Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Abcam plc (UK), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Neogen Corporation (US), 3M (US), Danaher Corporation (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Geno Technology, Inc. (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), AAT Bioquest,Inc. (US), BioThema AB (Sweden), Elabscience Biotechnology Inc. (US), MBL International Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain), Ruhof Corporation (US), Charm Sciences, Inc. (US), Bio Shield Tech, LLC (US), Cayman Chemical (US), and Cell Signaling Technology,Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ATP Assays Market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application and end user.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various ATP Assays products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing food safety concerns, growing demand for ATP assays in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, rising investments in pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D, increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic and infectious diseases, and the shift from culture-based tests to rapid tests), restraints (the high cost of instruments and inability to differentiate between extracellular and intracellular ATP),opportunities (technological enhancements in ATP Assay probes and growth prospects in emerging markets) and challenges (survival of small players and new entrants) influencing the growth of ATP Assays market.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ATP Assays Market. The report analyzes this market by, applications and end user.

• Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends in the global ATP Assays Market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by applications, products and end user.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ATP Assays Market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global ATP Assays Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________