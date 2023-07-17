The global market for lutein was valued at USD 371 smillion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 488 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lutein Market by Form, Source, Application, Production Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253729/?utm_source=GNW





Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a major producer of lutein, with countries like China and India being significant contributors.These countries have well-established agricultural sectors and favorable climatic conditions for growing lutein-rich sources such as marigold flowers.



The availability of a robust production base ensures a steady supply of lutein, supporting the region’s position as a global leader in the market.Asia Pacific has witnessed significant investments in the nutraceutical and dietary supplement industries.



Many companies in the region are focusing on research and development, product innovation, and marketing efforts to cater to the growing demand for lutein and related products. The investments in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities have further strengthened the market position of Asia Pacific.



Powder & Crystalline is gaining rapid popularity in the lutein market across the globe.



Powdered and crystalline forms of lutein offer enhanced stability compared to liquid forms.Lutein is sensitive to heat, light, and oxygen, which can degrade its quality.



By converting lutein into a powder or crystalline form, it becomes less prone to degradation, ensuring better preservation of its beneficial properties during storage and transportation.As well as, powdered and crystalline lutein can be easily incorporated into various formulations, including tablets, capsules, softgels, and functional foods.



This versatility allows manufacturers to develop a wide range of lutein-containing products, catering to different consumer preferences and dietary needs.



The synthetic segment dominated the market for lutein market in 2022.

Synthetic lutein allows for precise control over the production process, resulting in a consistent and pure product.This level of control can be advantageous for specific applications where standardized lutein content is essential, such as pharmaceuticals or research purposes.



And also Synthetic lutein can offer enhanced stability and a longer shelf life compared to its natural counterpart. This attribute may be important in situations where prolonged storage or specific manufacturing processes are involved.



The dietary supplement by application segment of the global lutein market is projected to have largest market share.



With the aging population, people are becoming more conscious and aware of age-related problems.Cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are the major illnesses faced by aged people which cause visual impairment and acquired blindness.



This is due to the lack of intake of sufficient nutrients such as green leafy vegetables and egg yolks.This concern has boosted the demand for health supplements, thus fueling the growth of the lutein market.



Health-conscious consumers rely on alternatives such as vitamin supplements for a balanced diet.People are now more health conscious and hence prefer dietary & health supplements to keep themselves healthy.



They have become aware of the alternative channels to self-diagnose themselves and also take preventive measures to remain healthy. Such practices are significantly increasing the demand for supplements globally, which in turn drives the consumption of lutein.

this research report categorizes the lutein market by source (natural, synthetic). form (powder & crystalline, oil suspension, beadlet, emulsion), application (food, beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed, other applications), production process (chemical synthesis, extraction from botanical material, fregemtation, algae route), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, and South America). the scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the lutein market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, & agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the lutein market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the lutein market ecosystem is covered in this report.



• Analysis of key drivers (Increase in scope of application), restraints (Harmful effects of high doses of lutein), opportunities (Expanding Market Opportunities with Versatile Physicochemical Functions), and challenges (Low cost-competitiveness from Asian countries) influencing the growth of the lutein market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the lutein market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the lutein market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lutein market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players BASF SE (Germany), India Glycols Limited. (India), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited (India), Divi’s Laboratories (India) and among others, among others in the lutein market strategies.

