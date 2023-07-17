Global ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030: Rising Prominence of AFCIs in Commercial Buildings Drives Growth

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Branch/Feeder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Combination segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$483 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Fonrich (Shanghai) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Santon Holland BV

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Corporation

SolarBOS

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Types of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead Global AFCI Market

Recent Market Activity

ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Risk of Fire Incidents Attributed to Faulty Electrical Wiring or Equipment Drives Focus onto AFCIs

Number of Fire Incidents in the US for 2009-2018

Common Causes of Electrical Fire

Leading Causes of Residential Building Fires in the US (in %) for 2018

Leading Causes of Non-Residential Building Fires in the US (in %) for 2018

Rising Concerns over Safety of Electrical Equipment and Need to Prevent Fire Incidents in Residences Drives Market

Surging Demand for Electricity and the Consequent Pressure on Electrical Systems & Wiring Enhances Fire Risk, Fueling Need for AFCIs

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Mandatory Regulations for Implementation of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters in Construction Projects to Fuel Market Prospects

NEC Requirements Related to AFCIs

Rising Prominence of AFCIs in Commercial Buildings

Role of AFCI in Protecting Solar PV Systems in Buildings

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China, Europe, USA and India: 2019

Introduction of Analysis Tools for Identifying Tripping Type for Reducing Risk of AFCI Incidents Drives Growth

AFCI and GFCI Dual Combinations in Single Unit Presents Growth Opportunity

AFCI Not a Replacement to GFCI

Construction Industry: A Vital Determinant of Growth in AFCI Market

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Investments in Infrastructure Projects

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Challenges Facing Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

