Japan $5.5 Billion In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to 2028: Lack of Reimbursement Policies and Stringent Regulations Pose Challenges

The Japan In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is poised to exceed US$5.5 billion by 2028, making it one of the largest markets for IVD globally.

With a rapidly aging population and the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, Japan is facing significant healthcare challenges. The country's aging population, with close to 36.5 million individuals aged 65 and over, has led to a surge in chronic conditions like heart disease and cancer.

The demand for IVD products to diagnose and monitor these conditions is on the rise. However, the market growth is hindered by factors such as inadequate reimbursement policies and a stringent regulatory framework. Despite these challenges, the Japan IVD market shows immense potential for growth and innovation in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, and bioMerieux SA teamed up to improve health outcomes globally by exploring selected opportunities to bring nanopore sequencing to the infectious disease diagnostics market.

In December 2022, bioMerieux announced the CE-marking of VIDAS KUBE, the next generation automated immunoassay system for the VIDAS range.

In July 2022, DiaCarta Inc., a molecular diagnostics company announced that the company has received CE-IVD Mark for its newly developed QuantiVirus SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B test.

Key Takeaway

On segment basis, Genetic Testing and Clinical Chemistry are the leading segment of the Japan IVD market.

Immunoassay stands at the 3rd leading spot in the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.

Tumor Marker and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Infectious disease segment contributed over 10 percent to the Japan IVD market in 2022.

Company Analysis

In the Japan IVD market, Roche Diagnostics is the leader, followed by Sysmex Corporation.

Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Danaher Corporation are the other top three players in the Japan IVD market.

In the diagnostics business, Abbott will focus on driving sales growth from its Alinity suite of diagnostics instruments and its portfolio of rapid diagnostic testing system.

In April 2023, bioMerieux submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. FDA for the VITEK REVEAL, formerly known as SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST System.

Driving Factors



Technology Advancement Spurring the IVD Market

Increasing Geriatric Population

High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Challenges

Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Diagnostic Tests

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Market Share Analysis - Forecast to 2028

2.1 Japan IVD Market and Forecast (2008 - 2028)

2.2 By Segment - Japan IVD Market Share and Forecast (2008 - 2028)

2.3 By Company - Japan IVD Share and Forecast (2015 - 2028)



3. Japan IVD - Segments Wise Market and Forecast (2008 - 2028)

3.1 Urine & Feces Market and Forecast

3.2 Hematology Market and Forecast

3.3 Clinical Chemistry Market and Forecast

3.4 SMBG Market and Forecast

3.5 Tumor Marker Market and Forecast

3.6 Immunoassay Market and Forecast

3.7 Infectious Disease Market and Forecast

3.8 Microbiology Market and Forecast

3.9 Pathology Market and Forecast

3.10 Genetic Testing Market and Forecast

3.11 Others Market and Forecast



4. Japan IVD Market - Company Wise Sales Analysis (2014 - 2028)

4.1 Roche Diagnostics

4.1.1 Business Overview

4.1.2 Roche Diagnostics - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.1.3 Recent Developments

4.2 Abbott Laboratories

4.3 Danaher Corporation

4.4 Biomerieux

4.5 Sysmex Corporation

4.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

4.7 Becton Dickinson and Company

4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4.9 Others - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast



5. Japan IVD Market - Major Deals

5.1 2023

5.2 2022

5.3 2021

5.4 2020

5.5 2019



6. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Recent Developments

