Digital signage market is projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2028 from USD 18.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028

Outdoor digital signage to register higher CAGR during forecast period

Development and increased adoption of displays in different sizes with superior brightness and contrast is a major factor driving the market growth for outdoor digital signage market.Furthermore, growing advancements in display technologies have enabled market players to offer displays with superior product life that are less prone to the adverse effects of outdoor environment.



Surging development of advanced and innovative displays are expected to fuel the market growth of outdoor digital signage.



Above 52 inches segment to dominate the digital signage market during forecast period

The above 52 inches segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.Technological advancements related to digital signage displays and the subsequent surge in demand for large displays for both indoor and outdoor applications is a major factor contributing to the market growth of above 52 inches.



Moreover, rapid urbanization in regions such as Asia Pacific is fueling the adoption of outdoor digital signage displays for various applications. Furthermore, the growing adoption of large format OLED displays for retail and infrastructural applications is also a major factor contributing to the market growth of the segment.



Large Enterprises to dominate the digital signage market during forecast period

The growing need for customer engagement large enterprises are leveraging digital signage in various ways to enhance brand awareness and engage customers.By providing relevant information with the help of interactive displays, large enterprises can maximize customer engagement and improve the overall customer experience.



Large enterprises can also leverage on digital signage for wayfinding and navigation, and internal communication purposes. Technological advancements related to displays, and the declining prices of advanced displays have led to a surge in the adoption of digital signage displays in large enterprises.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.Growing use of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and other technologies that facilitate digital transformation across commercial, institutional, infrastructural, and industrial sectors has created a surge in demand for digital signage in the region.



Furthermore, rapid urbanization and growing disposable incomes of consumers are also expected to fuel the digital signage market growth in Asia Pacific.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the digital signage market-

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 50%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation Type: C Level – 25%, Director Level – 35%, Others – 40%

• By Region Type: North America – 35%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Rest of the World – 10%



The major players in the digital signage market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic Co., ltd. (China), Sony Group Corporation (Japan).



Research Coverage

The report segments the digital signage market and forecasts its size based on offering, display size, product type, installation location, application, enterprise size, and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximate revenues for the overall digital signage market and related segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption of digital signage in commercial applications, growing demand for digital signage in infrastructure applications, increasing demand for 4K and 8K displays, ongoing technological advancements in displays), restraint (high cost of digital signage), opportunities (increasing infrastructure developments in emerging countries, emerging use of digital signage in institutional applications, growing demand for digital signage in industrial sector), and challenges (prevailing security issues associated with digital signage, infrastructure complexities of digital signage).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the digital signage market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the digital signage market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the digital signage market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic Co., ltd. (China), Sony Group Corporation (Japan).

