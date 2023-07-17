The global adhesives & sealants market size is projected to grow from USD 76.5 billion in 2023 to USD 95.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%, between 2023 and 2028

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesive & Sealants Market by Adhesives Formulating Technology, Sealants Resin Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026073/?utm_source=GNW

Environmental laws in Europe and North America are stifling market development, however, rising demand for green adhesives and sealants provides potential for producers. Adherence to policies and standards implemented by various regulatory authorities such as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), the European Union (EU), the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Europe and North America is a challenge for the chemical industry. Manufacturers in Europe and North America are following laws for the manufacturing and use of adhesives and sealants for a variety of applications in order to limit VOC emissions.



The water-based segment is expected to register one of the highest market share during the forecast period

The most common adhesive formulation method is water-based.Almost all adhesives produced with this method are resin emulsions, especially Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion (PAE), a stable suspension of Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) particles in water.



These adhesives are often composed of water-soluble protective colloids, such as polyvinyl alcohol or 2-hydroxyethyl cellulose ether, and may also include plasticizers, fillers, solvents, defoamers, and preservatives.Water-based adhesives are made from rubber compounds (as the basis material) and different additives to boost strength, such as synthetic hydrocarbon resins or pine sap derivatives.



The adhesive particles are suspended in water, lowering the viscosity of the adhesive and allowing it to be applied to a variety of substrates of differing thicknesses.



The medical segment in application is expected to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Medical adhesives are created from a variety of materials, including natural and synthetic rubber, as well as hydrocolloids, hydrogels, polyacrylates, polyurethanes, and silicone.Silicone is the mildest on the skin of the bunch.



The material is noted for its great breathability, biocompatibility, and inertness. Silicone PSAs have traditionally been used in industrial applications because they provide a broad temperature performance window (both high and low temperature), quick adhesion (particularly useful for splicing), general good adhesion to low surface energy substrates, and low adhesion built over time/temperature.



Europe adhesives & sealants market is estimated to capture one of the highest share in terms of volume during the forecast period

In terms of volume, Europe held the bulk of the global adhesives and sealants market in 2022.Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are the primary European adhesives and sealants markets.



This area is home to some of the largest companies in the adhesives and sealants industry, including Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Arkema (Bostik SA) (France).As a result, the market is likely to be driven by the rise of end-use industries and the presence of these players over the forecast period.



Environmental laws and shifting raw material prices have a significant impact on the European adhesives and sealants sector. Companies in this region work with those in the United States to create environmentally friendly goods.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the adhesives & sealants market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: D Level – 23%, C Level – 21%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: North America – 37%, Asia Pacific– 26%, Europe – 23%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 4%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), 3M (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Dow Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the adhesives & sealants market by adhesives formulating technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive & Others), sealants resin type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl, and Others), applications and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the adhesives & sealants market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the adhesives & sealants market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the adhesives & sealants market ecosystem is covered in this report. Reasons to buy this report: The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall adhesives & sealants market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for sustainable raw material building and construction), restraints (volatility in raw material prices), opportunities (expansion in untapped markets), and challenges (stringent regulatory policies).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the adhesives & sealants market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the adhesives & sealants market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the adhesives & sealants market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), 3M (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Dow Inc. (US), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany). The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the adhesives & sealants market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026073/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________