Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Strategic Business Report 2023: Myriad Advantages of ELNs Promote Use of Electronic Lab Notebooks

The global market for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) estimated at US$626.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$934.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cross-disciplinary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$743.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Specific segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $266.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$266.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|310
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$626.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$934.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market
- Demand for ELNs Surge as Pandemic Brings to Light its Benefits
- Laboratory Informatics: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs)
- Evolution of ELN Technology
- Types of ELNs
- Global Market Outlook
- Cross Disciplinary ELNs Lead the Global Market
- Web and Cloud-based ELNs to Propel Future Growth
- Pharmaceutical & Life Science Companies Emerge as Leading Users of ELNs
- Competition
- Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Advantages of ELNs Promote Use of Electronic Lab Notebooks
- Selection of an Ideal ELN: A Peek at Key Criteria Determining Choice of ELN
- Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks
- Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit ELNs
- Imperative Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs Supports Role of ELNs in Labs
- Rise in R&D Initiatives in Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Industries Boosts Prospects in ELNs Market
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
- Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs
- With CROs Gaining Prominence, ELNs Emerge as a Vital Tool to Ensure Workflow Efficiency in Labs
- Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Digitization and Automation of Healthcare Systems Support Market Growth
- As Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Healthcare Labs, ELNs Market Poised to Benefit
- Key Benefits of Using ELNs Spur Adoption in Clinical Labs
- Aging Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease: Factors Fueling Demand for ELNs
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- ELNs Help Improve Food and Beverage Testing Lab Capabilities
- Rising Prominence of ELNs for Environmental Testing Labs
- Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Technology Developments in ELN to Boost Future Prospects
- AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in ELN Marketplace
- Development of Integrated Lab Informatics Solutions Gains Traction, Favoring Market Growth
- Drawbacks of Using ELNs Present Challenges for the Market
- Major Challenges Faced in Implementation of ELNs
