The global thin film and printed battery market size is expected to grow from USD 187 million in 2023 to USD 650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2023 to 2028

" 1.5 to 3 V voltage segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period"

Thin film and printed batteries ranging from 1.5 to 3 V are extremely thin, lightweight, flexible, and durable. They are available in different shapes and sizes. These batteries have no heavy metal components such as mercury, lead, and cadmium. Thin film and printed batteries with this voltage range have sealed cell construction, allowing them to function effectively in severe environments. They are also entirely and safely disposable. These batteries have a thin, flexible form factor and are used in RFID tags, medical devices, and smart-powered cards. These batteries have an exterior casing made of polymer laminates. They are highly customizable in voltage, size, shape, capacity, and polarity.



"Smart Packaging is expected to hold a considerable share during the forecast period"

Thin film and printed batteries are thin, flexible, and lightweight.They can be rolled without any loss of energy and are easy to dispose of.



Thus, smart packaging manufacturers prefer thin film and printed batteries over conventional batteries, which are bulky and rigid.The increasing adoption of thin film batteries by packaging manufacturers is expected to fuel the growth of the smart packaging segment during the forecast period.



Smart cards, also known as power cards, also require a self-contained power source.Thin film and printed batteries integrated with smart cards are usually disposed of, along with the smart cards, at the end of their lifespan.



This leads to increased deployment of single-use batteries in smart cards.

"The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period"

Europe is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The European market is growing due to the increasing demand for IoT devices, the booming wearables sector, increasing R&D activities for thin film and printed batteries, and the rising support of governments of different countries for the region’s thin film and printed battery production.



The European packaging industry is witnessing an increased adoption of smart packaging as manufacturers opt for this packaging to ensure improved hygiene and convenience for end consumers.This drives packaging manufacturers to use displays, RFID tags, and smart labels in their packages.



Moreover, the governments of different European countries are promoting the adoption of IoT and cloud computing in wireless applications, thereby leading to the demand for thin power sources. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for thin film and printed batteries in Europe.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 45%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 50%, Directors - 27%, and Others - 23%

• By Region: North America - 38%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW – 7%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enfucell (Finland), Ultralife Corporation (US), Molex, LLC (US), NGK Insulators, Ltd. (Japan), Cymbet Corporation (US), Ilika plc (UK), Jenax Inc. (South Korea), ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Renata SA (Switzerland), and VARTA AG (Germany), and others.



Research Coverage

This report has segmented the thin film and printed battery market based on component, material, type, voltage, capacity, battery type, application, and region.The thin film and printed battery market based on component has been segmented into electrodes, substrates, and electrolytes.



The market has been segmented based on material: lithium-Ion, lithium polymer, and zinc.The market has been segmented based on type into thin film and printed batteries.



The market has been segmented based on voltage into below 1.5 V, 1.5 to 3 V, and above 3 V. Based on capacity, the market has been segmented into below 10 mAh, 10 to 100 mAh, and above 100 mAh. The market has been segmented into primary and secondary batteries based on battery type. Based on application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, medical devices, smart packaging, smart cards, wireless sensors, and others. The study also forecasts the market size in four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



