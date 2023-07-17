Global Docking Station Market to Experience Technological Advancements and Growing Adoption of Portable Electronics

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Docking Station Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global docking station market is set to grow from $4.11 billion in 2022 to $4.14 billion in 2023, exhibiting a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.91%. Anticipated to reach $5.25 billion by 2027, the market is projected to experience a steady CAGR of 6.10%.
This report equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential information to assess the docking station market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, growth potential, emerging trends, key players, and valuable insights to support decision-making.
Major players in the docking station market include:
- Targus Corporation LLC
- StarTech.com Ltd.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- ACCO Brands Corporation
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Lenovo Group Limited
- Plugable Technologies
- Toshiba Corporation
- Acer Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- AsusTek Computer Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Wellink Industrial Tech (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
Technological advancements are driving the docking station market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. Alogic, Inc., for example, recently launched the CD2 and CH2, a new range of 4K dual-display, compact, universal docking stations.
These docks offer flexibility and simplicity for congested workstations, accommodating a wide range of high-performing ports to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, and educational institutions. With compatibility for MacBooks, Apple laptops, Windows, and Chromebooks, these docks provide seamless connectivity for necessary USB devices.
North America currently leads the docking station market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The growing adoption of portable electronics is a significant driver for the docking station market. Portable electronics, including personal computers, tablet computers, and mobile telephones, require docking stations to connect and utilize external power supplies, monitors, and keyboards. The rising adoption of portable electronics, such as PCs and Macs, has contributed to the increased demand for docking stations. For instance, in 2021, international firms shipped 341,053 PCs, representing a 14.6% year-on-year increase. Dell alone sold 59.3 million personal computers, accounting for 17.6% of the global PC market. These figures indicate the growing adoption of portable electronics, driving the docking station market.
The docking station market includes sales of audio jacks, Ethernet jacks, SD card slots, and display ports. The market value represents the revenues generated by manufacturers or creators of docking station goods and related services.
