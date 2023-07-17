Surging Demand for Organic Food Preservatives Spurs the Sorbic Acid Market with Lucrative CAGR of 7.0% During 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sorbic Acid Market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for food and beverage products with extended shelf life. The rise in consumer awareness regarding food safety and the need for natural preservatives has also contributed to the Sorbic Acid Market growth.



Sorbic acid is a naturally occurring compound widely used as a food preservative due to its ability to inhibit the growth of mold, yeast, and some bacteria. It is a white, crystalline powder with a slightly acidic taste and is commonly derived from the berries of the mountain ash tree.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide sorbic acid market is valued at US$ 62.2 million in 2023. It is anticipated to reach US$ 121.9 million by 2033. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global sorbic acid demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Growing demand for packaged food products with extended shelf life and growing usage of sorbic acid as a safe and effective food preservative are key factors driving the market.

Sorbic acid is mostly used as a preservative in the food and beverage sector. It restricts the growth of microorganisms and amplifies food products' shelf life.

The demand for clean-label ingredients and natural food preservatives is gaining traction. This, in turn, prompts companies to use preservatives such as sorbic acid.

Regulatory authorities such as EFSA and FDA have permitted using sorbic acid as a food additive with boundaries. High usage of this substance as a food preservative in a wide range of food products will boost the target market.

Fundamentally, sorbic acid is crucial in ensuring product quality and upholding food safety standards in the food and beverage sector.

The market is poised for substantial growth in the upcoming decade. This upward trajectory can be attributed to many factors, including expanding the food & beverage sector and increasing consumer preference for naturally sourced products.

There is also a surging demand for clean-label options and products with extended shelf life. This will further boost the target market.

The sorbic acid market comprises predominantly consolidated players who prioritize product quality and compliance with regulatory guidelines. Meanwhile, new entrants and smaller-scale players actively seek partnerships and collaborations with food manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Sorbic Acid Report:

The global sorbic acid market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 121.9 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Global demand for sorbic acid will likely grow at 7.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on form, the powder sorbic acid segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 99.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. By application, the food and beverages segment will likely exhibit a 5.0% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States Sorbic Acid Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 43.1 million by 2033.

is projected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Germany Sorbic Acid Market is estimated to rise at 3.6% CAGR during the projection period.

“Growth of processed and convenience foods, regulatory approvals and compliance, and consumer demand for clean label and natural products to positively impact the market growth. Sorbic acid manufacturers are following a strategic approach to meet market demand and ensure the production and supply of high-quality sorbic acid.” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Leading Sorbic Acid Manufacturers Listed in the Report are:

Eastman Chemical Company Solvay Celanese Corporation PT Halim Sakti Pratama QINGDAO KAISON CHEMICALS CO. Ltd Suzhou-Chem Inc. AVATAR CORPORATION KIC Chemicals Inc. Prinova Group LLC Continental Chemical USA ROSE FOODSTUFF CHEMISTRY COMPANY LIMITED Seidler Chemical Co. Inc. Wego Chemical & Mineral Corporation



The presence of several competitors describes the competitive picture of the sorbic acid industry. Sorbic acid manufacturers concentrate on quality assurance to uphold superior product characteristics and meet regulatory factors.

Companies implement rigorous quality control methods, undertake periodic audits, and ensure that food safety rules and industry regulations are complied with. They also expand their footprint by expanding capacity expansions, partnerships, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance,

In August 2019, Prinova Group LLC was acquired by Nagase Group to expand its offerings and deliver consistent value to its customers globally.



Get More Valuable Insights

In its new offering, future Market Insights (FMI) provides an unbiased analysis of the global sorbic acid industry, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the sorbic acid market based on form (powder and liquid), application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, pet food, and animal feed), and regions

Sorbic Acid Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pet Food

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

