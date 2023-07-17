Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

English Icelandic

In week 28 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 4,750,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 82,562,500 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 10.7.2023 09:53:52 250,000 17.975 4,493,750 10.7.2023 11:22:52 250,000 17.800 4,450,000 10.7.2023 13:04:26 250,000 17.550 4,387,500 10.7.2023 15:16:02 250,000 17.500 4,375,000 11.7.2023 09:59:04 250,000 17.500 4,375,000 11.7.2023 11:35:40 250,000 17.400 4,350,000 11.7.2023 13:57:54 250,000 17.400 4,350,000 11.7.2023 15:11:20 250,000 17.400 4,350,000 12.7.2023 10:52:05 250,000 17.350 4,337,500 12.7.2023 12:27:42 250,000 17.300 4,325,000 12.7.2023 13:52:16 250,000 17.300 4,325,000 12.7.2023 15:16:47 250,000 17.300 4,325,000 13.7.2023 09:54:14 250,000 17.300 4,325,000 13.7.2023 12:05:34 250,000 17.275 4,318,750 13.7.2023 15:01:37 500,000 17.150 8,575,000 14.7.2023 15:17:02 500,000 17.200 8,600,000 14.7.2023 15:22:22 250,000 17.200 4,300,000 Total 4,750,000 82,562,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 23 June 2023 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 30 March 2023.

Kvika held 9,650,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 14,400,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.301% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 248,884,500 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 23 June 2023 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2024, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation, cf. Act No. 60/2021 on Actions against Market Abuse.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is