Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 14 July 2023 £35.21m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 14 July 2023 £35.21m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 47,913,035

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 14 July 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 73.48p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 73.12p

Ordinary share price 61.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (16.64%)