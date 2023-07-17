Global Microprocessor and GPU Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microprocessor and GPU: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Microprocessor and GPU estimated at US$78.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$98.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

X86, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the ARM segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Microprocessor and GPU market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ARM Limited

Broadcom Corporation

IBM

Imagination Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Unisoc Communications, Inc.

VIA Technologies, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $78.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU

Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Competitive Landscape

Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power

Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power

ARM

Intel

AMD

Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU Designs

Select Product Launches

Microprocessor and GPU - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Semiconductor Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

Microprocessor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Discrete Desktop GPU Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Smartphones

Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Tablets

Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Computers

Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028

Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets

Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins Revenue Growth

Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain

Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects

Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics

Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand

As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation

Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion)

Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs

Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning

Implications for Market Participants

Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



