Global Microprocessor and GPU Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects

The global market for Microprocessor and GPU estimated at US$78.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$98.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
X86, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the ARM segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Microprocessor and GPU market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- ARM Limited
- Broadcom Corporation
- IBM
- Imagination Technologies Limited
- Intel Corporation
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- MediaTek, Inc.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Unisoc Communications, Inc.
- VIA Technologies, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$78.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU
- Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
- Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
- World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power
- Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power
- ARM
- Intel
- AMD
- Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU Designs
- Select Product Launches
- Microprocessor and GPU - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Semiconductor Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019
- Microprocessor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
- Discrete Desktop GPU Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market
- Smartphones
- Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones
- Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
- Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
- Tablets
- Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Computers
- Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities
- Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area
- Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
- Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018
- Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028
- Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets
- Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins Revenue Growth
- Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain
- Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects
- Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics
- Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand
- As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation
- Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
- Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs
- Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning
- Implications for Market Participants
- Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
