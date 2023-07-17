The agriculture adjuvants market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2023 to USD 4.8 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Adjuvants Market Formulation, Adoption Stage, Function, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046916/?utm_source=GNW

As farmers strive to maximize yields and reduce losses due to pests, diseases, and weeds, the demand for agricultural adjuvants to optimize the performance of these agrochemicals is rising.

Utility adjuvants is the fastest growing segment among functions of agriculture adjuvants in 2022.“

Utility adjuvants alter the chemical or physical properties of the spray mixture for increased adherence to plant surface, easy application, and provides resistance to harsh environments.There are different types of utility adjuvants: compatibility agents, acidifiers, drift control agents, antifoaming agents, and water conditioners, among others.



Utility adjuvants are incorporated to enhance the formulation’s efficacy when applied to the targeted plants. Its ability to change the properties of the mix makes it easier to use while broadening the range of conditions under which the crop protection product can be applied, increasing its popularity among farmers.



The use of agriculture adjuvants in herbicides accounts for the largest share in the application segment.



Herbicides are the most widely used pesticides, primarily for weed control.Herbicides offer targeted control, meaning they can selectively target and kill weeds without harming the desired crop plants.



Agricultural adjuvants optimize the herbicide’s absorption, translocation, and distribution within the target weed, leading to more effective control. The benefits of using agricultural adjuvants with herbicides drive market growth.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period in the agriculture adjuvants market.



Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growing agricultural adjuvants market, primarily driven by intensive agri-economies such as China and India.Asia accounts for the largest consumption of pesticides worldwide; however, the utilization of agricultural adjuvants is an ongoing process.



According to FAO, China was the largest pesticide user in 2019, with 1.8 million tons, equivalent to 42% of world pesticide consumption. The use of agricultural adjuvants to improve the efficiency of pesticides is anticipated to grow at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region.



