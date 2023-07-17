Electric Blankets Market Set to Soar Past USD 1864.13 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Electric Blankets market , increasing demand for smart and connected electric blankets, the rising popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, growing preference for aesthetically pleasing designs and patterns, the emergence of heated throws and wearable electric blankets, integration of advanced safety features like auto-shutoff and overheating protection, expanding use of electric blankets in healthcare and therapeutic applications, the introduction of wireless and battery-operated electric blankets, customization options such as personalized heat zones and timers, adoption of energy-saving technologies in electric blanket manufacturing, and the incorporation of innovative fabrics and heating elements for improved comfort and performance, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An electric blanket is a textile blanket that has an electrical heating element sewn into it. The heating element is usually made of a wire or a fabric that has been woven with conductive materials. When the blanket is plugged in the electrical current flows through the heating element, which creates heat. The heat then warms the blanket, which in turn warms the person sleeping under it.

Underblankets Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Underblankets dominated the global online market as they provide consistent and evenly distributed warmth throughout the bed, creating a cozy and comfortable sleeping environment. The direct contact with the mattress allows for better heat retention and temperature regulation, which can improve sleep quality.

Residential is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the residentia is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for enhanced comfort and warmth, making them particularly appealing to individuals seeking a cozy and comfortable sleeping environment. The residential segment includes households and individuals looking to improve their sleep quality and overall comfort during colder seasons.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Climate and Seasonal Demand

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on climate and seasonal demand. The region has a well-developed consumer market, with a high level of consumer awareness and disposable income. Consumers in this region prioritize comfort and convenience, making electric blankets a popular choice.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Electric Blankets market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Electric Blankets.

Key Developments in Electric Blankets Market

In January 2023, Sunbeam, a leading electric blanket brand, partnered with Home Depot to sell its products in stores. This partnership is expected to help Sunbeam expand its reach in the US market.

