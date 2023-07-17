Global Cancer Vaccine Market Research Report 2023: Synergistic Strategies - Combining Cancer Vaccines with Targeted Therapies for Enhanced Treatment Outcomes

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Vaccine Market ,Vaccine Price, Dosage, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the era of modern medicine, innovative advancements are revolutionizing the field of cancer treatment. Among these innovative approaches are cancer vaccines which are emerging as a potential strategy that is offering transformation in the treatment of cancer.

Harnessing the power of immune system, these vaccines hold the promise of preventing, treating and ever eliminating various types of cancers. With the development of preventive as well as therapeutic cancer vaccines, it can be predicted that soon, cancer vaccines will hold a major share in the global cancer treatment market.

One of the most significant characteristics about cancer vaccines is their ability to provide personalized and precision medicine. Cancer vaccines can be customized to target specific antigens, mutations or signalling pathways present in a patient's tumor. By leveraging advancements in genomics and immunology, these vaccines offer a precise and targeted approach, maximizing treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse side effects.

To further enhance treatment outcomes, pharmaceutical companies have been investigating cancer vaccines in combination with other therapeutic modalities. By incorporating vaccines with immune checkpoint inhibitors, targeted therapies or chemotherapy, synergistic effects can be achieved, leading to improved response rates and long term remission. These combination approaches have demonstrated promising results in clinical trials, offering new possibilities for more effective and comprehensive cancer treatment regimes.

Furthermore, the development of cancer vaccines has been fueled by collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and healthcare professionals. This collective effort has led to significant advancements in vaccine technology, formulation, optimization and clinical trial design and assessment. Additionally, with the support of government regulatory bodies and global health organizations, cancer vaccines have been progressing rapidly through the development of a robust clinical pipeline.

While cancer vaccines have shown promise in certain cancer types, the future holds a tremendous potential for expanding their application to a wider range of malignancies. Ongoing research is focused on developing vaccines for various solid tumors such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer among several others. With each breakthrough, the spectrum of cancers that can be effectively treated or prevented with vaccines continues to expand.

As the field of cancer vaccines advances, efforts to ensure global access and collaboration will be a dominant factor. With ongoing research and development, the number of cancer vaccine candidates is increasing, targeting different types of cancers and utilizing various vaccine formulations.

The period of COVID-19 determined the importance of vaccines and how effective they can be in controlling disease progression. If same robust research continues towards cancer vaccine development, it can be predicted that not only preventive vaccines but also therapeutic vaccines will enter the global market.

Therapeutic cancer vaccines are poised to revolutionize cancer treatment by leveraging the power of immune system against cancer cells. As personalized, targeted therapies, they offer the potential for long lasting responses and improved patient outcomes.

By combining these vaccines with other treatment modalities and expanding their reach to a broader range of cancers, researchers are currently paving the way for future where therapeutic cancer vaccines play a pivotal role in cancer treatment. With ongoing research and development, these vaccines will continue to expand the global cancer vaccine market.

Our report provides an in depth analysis about the current research and development landscape of cancer vaccines. Moreover, the report also provides pricing and dosage information about the currently approved preventive and therapeutic cancer vaccines. Apart from this, a regional analysis containing detailed overview about the countries and the intensity with which they are developing cancer vaccines.

In addition, the report also provides information about the current market opportunities and the possible future prospects that might open in the global market of cancer vaccines.

Global Cancer Vaccine Market, Vaccine Price, Dosage, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2029 Report Highlights:

Global Cancer Vaccine Market Opportunity : > USD 20 Billion By 2029

Cancer Vaccine Market Regional Trends Insight: 10 Countries

Cancer Vaccine Market Trends Insight By Indication: 10 Indications

Insight On Cancer Vaccine In Clinical Trials: > 400 Vaccines

Insight On Cancer Vaccine Commercially available in Market: > 15 Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trials By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Approved Cancer Vaccines Price & Dosage Analysis

Proprietary Vaccine Manufacturing Technologies By Indication

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Cancer Vaccines

2. Mechanism Of Cancer Vaccines

2.1 Idiotype Cancer Vaccine Mechanism

2.2 Cellular Cancer Vaccines Mechanism

2.3 Ganglioside Antigens based Cancer Vaccines Mechanism

2.4 Peptide Cancer Vaccine Mechanism

2.5 Tumor Host Interaction Cancer Vaccine Mechanism

3. Global Cancer Vaccine Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Future Market Opportunity

4. Global Cancer Vaccine Market Trends By Country

4.1 US

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan

4.5 India

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Australia

4.8 South America

4.9 Canada

4.10 UK

5. Cancer Vaccine Market Insight & Proprietary Vaccine Manufacturing Technologies By Indication

5.1 Lung Cancer

5.1.1 Current Clinical Market Trends

5.1.2 Proprietary Manufacturing Technology Platforms

5.2 Pancreatic Cancer

5.3 Prostate Cancer

5.4 Bladder Cancer

5.5 Melanoma

5.6 Breast Cancer

5.7 Colorectal Cancer

5.8 Glioblastoma

5.9 Ovarian Cancer

5.10 Human papillomavirus Associated Cancer

6. Approved Cancer Vaccines - Price & Dosage Analysis

6.1 Gardasil/ Gardasil 9

6.2 Cervarix

6.3 Heplisav-B

6.4 PreHevbrio

6.5 Engerix-B

6.6 Twinrix

6.7 Recombivax HB

6.8 Provenge

6.9 Cecolin

6.10 CimaVax

6.11 Vaxira

6.12 Riavax

6.13 Oncophage

6.14 Mycidac-C

6.15 Reniale

6.16 Cervavac*

7. Global Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Company

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Indication

7.4 By Patient Segment/Disease Stage

7.5 By Phase

8. Global Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trials By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-II/III

8.7 Phase-III

8.8 Registered

9. Marketed Cancer Vaccines Clinical Insight By Company, Country &Indication

10. Competitve Landscape

10.1 Ayala Pharmaceuticals

10.2 BioNTech

10.3 CureVac

10.4 Elicio Therapeutics

10.5 Enochian BioSciences

10.6 Enterome

10.7 EpiThany

10.8 Gradalis

10.9 Hookipa Pharma

10.10 Immunitor

10.11 Immunomic Therapeutics

10.12 In3Bio

10.13 IO Biotech

10.14 ISA Pharmaceuticals

10.15 Jiangsu Recbio Technology

10.16 Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center

10.17 Mayo Clinic

10.18 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

10.19 Mendus

10.20 Merck

10.21 MGFB Bio

10.22 Nykode Therapeutics

10.23 OncoTherapy Science

10.24 pHion Therapeutics

10.25 Qu Biologics

10.26 Scancell

10.27 UbiVac

10.28 Vaccitech

10.29 VAXIMM

10.30 Zhongsheng Kangyuan Biotechnology

