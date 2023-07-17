New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Atrial Fibrillation Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast to 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474986/?utm_source=GNW





In 2022, GlobalData estimated that the global AF market reached $14.53 billion across the 8MM. The US makes up the majority of total global sales, contributing $10.75 billion (74%) due to the large prevalent AF population in the US, early adoption of the new oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and higher prices for AF medications in this market. the analyst anticipates that the AF market will decline at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%, to be worth approximately $12.8 billion by 2032. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2032, contributing 74% towards the total global sales.

The major growth drivers in the AF market during the forecast period include the following:

- A total of five pipeline products, including four anticoagulants and one cardioversion agent, will launch during the forecast period, each of which will have a higher annual cost of therapy (ACOT) when compared with the cost of generic NOACs and the commonly used pharmacological agents, respectively.

- Factor XI (FXI)/FXIa inhibitors, including abelacimab, asundexian, and milvexian, will be welcomed by the many AF patients who are not treated with the currently available anticoagulants due to bleeding concerns.

- In the 8MM, the number of 12-month total prevalent cases of AF treated is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will drive sales.

- Continued increases in AF awareness will improve diagnosis rates.

The major barriers to growth in the AF market during the forecast period include the following:

- All four NOACs will face generic erosion as their patents expire over the forecast period.

- The AF market is crowded with inexpensive generic products for the maintenance of rate and rhythm control. The high use of these products is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, presenting a stiff barrier of entry for pipeline drugs.

- High cost of FXI/FXIa inhibitors compared to the NOAC generics will likely hinder patient uptake.



Key Highlights

In 2022, GlobalData estimated that the global AF market reached $14.53 billion across the 8MM, and anticipates that it will decline at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%, to be worth approximately $12.8 billion by 2032.

- This decline in sales is due to the fact that novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) will face generic erosion as their patents expire over the forecast period. In addition, the high cost of upcoming FXI/FXIa inhibitors compared to the NOAC generics will likely hinder patient uptake.



