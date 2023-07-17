Global Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) Strategic Business Report 2023: MR Fluids Emerge as Novel Body Armor Materials to Improve Soldier Survivability

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 19.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.5% CAGR



The Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$757.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Subdued Industrial Activity Due to Pandemic Crisis Affects Growth

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic Presents Challenging Times for Magneto Rheological Fluids Market

Magneto-Rheological Fluids Market: An Introduction

Components of MR Fluid

Key Application Areas of MR Fluids

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Highly STable Magneto Rheological Fluids to Expand Application Horizons

Magneto Rheological Fluids Chart Ambitious Course with Exciting, Smart Applications

Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for MR Fluids

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Magneto Rheological Fluids to Fly High with Potential Aerospace Applications

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Rapid Growth of Robotics Industry Presents Opportunity for MR Fluid Market

Global Industrial Robotics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Soft Robots to Benefit from MRF Fluids

Growing Role of MR Fluid Dampers in Vibration Protection Construction & Civil Infrastructure Projects

Number of Earthquakes Around the World (2010-2020)

MR Fluids in Biomedical Space Holds Tremendous Potential

Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Size (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Role of MR Fluids in Examining Effect of Skin Properties on Arterial Tonometry Measurements

MR Fluids Emerge as Novel Body Armor Materials to Improve Soldier Survivability

Magneto Rheological Fluids: Rheological Response Time & Impact of Shear Rate

Intriguing Properties Make Magneto Rheological Fluids Ideal for Finishing Applications

MR Fluid Dampers for Vibration in Washing Machines

Rising Importance of Smart Materials in Haptic Actuators Presents Opportunity for the Market

Magneto Rheological Fluids to Find Potential Applications in Oil & Gas Industry

Magneto Rheological Finishing Set to Transform Precision Optics Domain

Lubricating Greases Elevate Performance of Magneto Rheological Fluids

Use of Lubricating Grease to Overcome Issues

Magneto Rheological Fluids as Sealants in Micro Motors

Emerging Applications of MR Fluids: An Overview

Challenges Facing Preparation & Use of MR Fluids

Challenges with Control of MR Fluid's Magnetic Field

Probable Solutions for Several Issues with MR Fluids

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

