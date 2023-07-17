Global Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) Strategic Business Report 2023: MR Fluids Emerge as Novel Body Armor Materials to Improve Soldier Survivability

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 19.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.5% CAGR
The Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$757.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -
- Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
- Anton Paar GmbH
- Arus MR Tech Pvt Ltd.
- CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd.
- Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Kurimoto Ltd.
- Liquid Research Limited
- Lord Corporation
- QED Technologies International, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|201
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Subdued Industrial Activity Due to Pandemic Crisis Affects Growth
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Pandemic Presents Challenging Times for Magneto Rheological Fluids Market
- Magneto-Rheological Fluids Market: An Introduction
- Components of MR Fluid
- Key Application Areas of MR Fluids
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Highly STable Magneto Rheological Fluids to Expand Application Horizons
- Magneto Rheological Fluids Chart Ambitious Course with Exciting, Smart Applications
- Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for MR Fluids
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Magneto Rheological Fluids to Fly High with Potential Aerospace Applications
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Rapid Growth of Robotics Industry Presents Opportunity for MR Fluid Market
- Global Industrial Robotics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Soft Robots to Benefit from MRF Fluids
- Growing Role of MR Fluid Dampers in Vibration Protection Construction & Civil Infrastructure Projects
- Number of Earthquakes Around the World (2010-2020)
- MR Fluids in Biomedical Space Holds Tremendous Potential
- Global Robotic Prosthetics Market Size (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Role of MR Fluids in Examining Effect of Skin Properties on Arterial Tonometry Measurements
- MR Fluids Emerge as Novel Body Armor Materials to Improve Soldier Survivability
- Magneto Rheological Fluids: Rheological Response Time & Impact of Shear Rate
- Intriguing Properties Make Magneto Rheological Fluids Ideal for Finishing Applications
- MR Fluid Dampers for Vibration in Washing Machines
- Rising Importance of Smart Materials in Haptic Actuators Presents Opportunity for the Market
- Magneto Rheological Fluids to Find Potential Applications in Oil & Gas Industry
- Magneto Rheological Finishing Set to Transform Precision Optics Domain
- Lubricating Greases Elevate Performance of Magneto Rheological Fluids
- Use of Lubricating Grease to Overcome Issues
- Magneto Rheological Fluids as Sealants in Micro Motors
- Emerging Applications of MR Fluids: An Overview
- Challenges Facing Preparation & Use of MR Fluids
- Challenges with Control of MR Fluid's Magnetic Field
- Probable Solutions for Several Issues with MR Fluids
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
