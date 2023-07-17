New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Venous Thromboembolism Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast to 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474920/?utm_source=GNW





According to The analyst estimates, 2022 base year sales within the VTE market are approximately $3.57 billion across the 7MM detailed in this report. The US is the most significant contributor to that revenue, accounting for 80.8% of sales. This can be attributed to the large size of the VTE patient population in the US as well as the higher overall price of drugs as compared to the 5EU and Japan. The analyst estimates that the VTE market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% to reach $4.62 billion by the end of the forecast period. This minimal growth is due to the generic erosion that will occur as patents for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) expire throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, although there is one late-stage pipeline therapy that is expected to launch in the US and 5EU during the forecast period, the drug will only capture a small share of the market due to its high cost, subcutaneous method of administration, long half-life, and lack of strong clinical trial data.



Report deliverables include a Pdf and an Excel-based forecast model

Forecast includes the 7 major markets (7MM)

Forecast covers the period 2022-2032.

- 2022 base year sales within the VTE market are approximately $3.57 billion across the 7MM detailed in this report. The analyst estimates that the VTE market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% to reach $4.62 billion by the end of the forecast period.

- This minimal growth is due to the generic erosion that will occur as patents for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) expire throughout the forecast period as well as only one late-stage pipeline therapy that will only capture a small share of the market due to its high cost, subcutaneous method of administration, and lack of strong clinical trial data.



Scope

- Overview of VTE, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized VTE therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2021 to 2031.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the VTE market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for VTE treatment and prophylaxis. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM VTE therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM obesity therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM VTE therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________