Vascular Closure Devices Global Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects

The global market for Vascular Closure Devices estimated at US$824.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Passive Approximators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$996.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Active Approximators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Vascular Closure Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$154 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$112.3 Million by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 477 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $824.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

