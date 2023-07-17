Global Mortuary Equipment Market to Witness Substantial Growth, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Increasing Mortality Rates

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mortuary equipment market is anticipated to experience impressive growth over the forecast period. The market, valued at approximately $1.03 billion in 2023, has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2023. It is projected to further expand to $1.43 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8.6%.

The report offers valuable insights and critical information for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the current state of the mortuary equipment market. It covers a comprehensive analysis of market size and forecast, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring around 25 key players in the industry.

The mortuary equipment market encompasses various products, including Autopsy Floor Scales, Autopsy Saws, Mortuary Chambers, Autopsy Tables, Autopsy Instrument Kits, and Organ Weighing Scales. These equipment and instruments are used in morgues and mortuaries to preserve and handle deceased bodies for transfer to cemeteries or funeral homes, as well as for study and educational purposes.

North America dominated the mortuary equipment market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing mortality rates worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the mortuary equipment market. Factors such as the growing prevalence of dental trauma and fractures, rising aesthetic consciousness among the population, and the need for painless and cost-effective dental treatments contribute to the increasing demand for dental contouring procedures.

Technological advancements, including digital innovation and creative content platforms, are shaping the market landscape. Key players are focusing on leveraging new technologies to lead the mortuary equipment market and meet the evolving demands of consumers.

The report covers key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The market value represents the revenues generated by enterprises from the sale of mortuary equipment and related services within the specified market and geography.

