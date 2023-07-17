The Europe hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277945/?utm_source=GNW



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Post-COVID rapid digitalization and GDPR have accelerated the development of hyperscale facilities across Europe.

• Major operators are looking to source renewable energy, and the Europe hyperscale data center market has taken the lead in the form of various initiatives, therefore, attracting major global data center developers to construct hyperscale facilities.

• Climate Neutral Data Center Pact has played a major role in increasing the sustainability of European data centers, as all the signatories will be relying on renewable energy for their facilities by 2030.

• As of October 2022, over 100 companies have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, which operates more than 90% of data center capacity across Europe.

• Western Europe and the Nordics are the two most favored regions for developing hyperscale facilities in the Europe hyperscale data center market. The availability of free and air-based cooling across these two regions gives the additional advantage of reducing power consumption to facilities.



KEY TRENDS



High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence



• Artificial intelligence is making inroads across Europe. Governments and businesses are taking multiple initiatives to implement and utilize the potential of artificial intelligence.

• Countries like Germany, the U.K., and many others have already developed national strategies for AI, and few other countries are taking concrete steps to deploy AI.

I. Spain launched AI regulatory sandbox in June 2022

II. Portugal has launched an AI-based i4.0 program to improve the technology environment in the country.

Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators

• European Union is continuously working towards making energy consumption completely green with new laws and regulations.

• Countries like U.K., France, and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy.

• The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact has also prompted operators to move towards 100% renewable energy by 2030.

• Governments across Europe are moving towards renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based energy sources.

I. The U.K. government is moving towards 100% renewable energy by 2035.

II. Germany wants to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



Electrical Infrastructure



• Lithium-ion UPS systems, fuel cells, and natural gas generators will be in the center as operators move towards more efficient electrical infrastructure with sustainable intentions.

I. AWS will use HVO across all of its European data centers. It has already replaced diesel with HVO in Ireland facility.

II. Microsoft has partnered with Eaton, which will outfit all of Microsoft’s data centers with grid-interactive UPS.

• Hyperscale data center facilities increasingly use efficient electric infrastructure like medium voltage switchgear and other equipment.



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



• Most operators have deployed free cooling and zero-water cooling, leveraging the cold temperature of the region. Colt Data Centre Services is using free cooling most of the year in the Paris South West data center; also, the same will be used in the announced expansion of this facility.

• Liquid cooling is being promoted across the data centers in the Europe hyperscale data center market. Due to the increasing workload of AI and HPC across Europe, free cooling and zero-water cooling will be less efficient than liquid cooling.



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction



• Increasing investment in hyperscale facilities will increase investment in engineering, design, and installation services the most, as operators are looking towards sustainable design in development.

• District heating is prevalent in Europe, where data center firms transfer heat generated from facilities to nearby offices/residential places/swimming pools, and others. Nordic is leading in terms of developing district heating with data center firms. Western Europe is also having increased investment in district heating technology.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Nordic and Western Europe continuously attract hyperscale investment due to free and air-based cooling availability.

• In Western Europe, the FLAPD market is the center; however, operators have found Spain and Portugal as new destinations for hyperscale data center development.



Segmentation by Geography



• Western Europe

o The U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Italy

o Spain

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

o Finland

• Central & Eastern European Countries

o Poland

o Other Central & Eastern European Countries



KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS



• Microsoft, Google, and Meta are major investors in the Europe hyperscale data center market in terms of cloud players.

• Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are major colocation operators in developing hyperscale facilities across the Europe hyperscale data center market.



Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• ATOS

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi Vantara

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• INSPUR

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• MiTAC Holdings

• NEC Corporation

• NetApp

• Pure Storage

• Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

• Super Micro Computer

• Wistron Corporation



Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• 3M

• ABB

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Aermec

• Alfa Laval

• Aksa Power Generation

• Carrier

• Caterpillar

• Condair

• Climaveneta

• Cummins

• D’HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

• Daikin Applied

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• ebm-papst

• EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

• Enrogen

• Flaktgroup

• Grundfos

• Güntner

• Gesab

• HiRef

• HITEC Power Protection

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• Kohler-SDMO

• KyotoCooling

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Munters

• NetNordic

• Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

• Perkins Engines

• Piller Power Systems

• Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Vertiv



Prominent Construction Contractors

• AECOM

• AODC

• AEON Engineering

• ARC:MC

• Ariatta

• ARSMAGNA

• Artelia

• Arup

• Aurora Group

• Atkins

• Basler & Hofmann

• BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

• Bouygues Construction

• Callaghan Engineering

• CAP INGELEC

• Coromatic (E.ON)

• Deerns

• Designer Group

• Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

• Dornan

• DPR Construction

• Etop

• EYP MCF

• Ferrovial

• Fluor Corporation

• Free Technologies Engineering

• Future-tech

• Granlund Group

• GreenMDC

• Gottlieb Paludan Architects

• Haka Moscow

• ICT Facilities

• IDOM

• IMOS

• ISG

• JCA Engineering

• JERLAURE

• Kirby Group Engineering

• Linesight

• M+W Group

• Mace

• Mercury

• Metnor Construction

• MT Hojgaard

• Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

• Norma Engineering

• Oakmont Construction

• PM Group

• Power Quality Control (PQC)

• Quark

• Ramboll Group

• RED

• Royal HaskoningDHV

• STARCHING

• STO Building Group

• STRABAG

• STS Group

• Sweco

• TPF Ingénierie

• TTSP

• Turner & Townsend

• Warbud

• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

• YIT

• ZAUNERGROUP



Prominent Data Center Investors

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Apple

• Aruba

• atNorth (Partners Group)

• Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

• CyrusOne

• DATA4

• DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

• Digital Realty

• Echelon Data Centres

• EcoDataCenter

• Equinix

• Facebook (Meta)

• Global Switch

• Google

• Green Mountain

• Iron Mountain (IO)

• Ixcellerate

• Kevlinx

• Microsoft

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Orange Business Services

• Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

• T5 Data Centers

• Vantage Data Centers

• Verne Global

• Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

• Yondr

• Global Technical Realty

• Stratus DC Management



