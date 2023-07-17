Global Media Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Fueled by Growing Demand and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global media market is set to experience remarkable growth as it emerges from the COVID-19 shutdown, according to a new report.

The market reached a value of nearly $1,989.55 billion in 2021, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% since 2016.

It is projected to grow to $2,958.59 billion in 2026, registering a rate of 8.3%. Further, the market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026 and reach $4,493.98 billion in 2031.

The media market is segmented based on type, including TV and radio broadcasting, film and music, information services, web content, search portals and social media, print media, and cable and other subscription programming. Among these segments, the web content, search portals, and social media segment held the largest market share of 27.2% in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 16.2% during 2021-2026.

Geographically, North America dominated the media market, accounting for 34.1% of the total in 2021, followed by Asia Pacific. However, the fastest-growing regions in the media market are projected to be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, with expected CAGRs of 30.0% and 23.0%, respectively.

The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape of the media market, featuring prominent companies such as Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Inc., Comcast Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, and Netflix, Inc.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the media market, encompassing market sizing, forecast, and industry trends. It presents valuable insights for informed decision-making, helping stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape of the media industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 730 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1989.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4493.98 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

