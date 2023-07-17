Helium Evolution Confirms Spudding of Third Farmout Well

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has confirmed that NAH has spud the third farmout well at 12-11-05-10W3 (“Test Well #3”) on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the “Farmout”) (see news releases dated October 21, 2022, and June 28, 2022). Test Well #3 is the third of seven wells to be drilled by NAH on HEVI lands by March 31, 2024. Test Well #3 is situated approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in said well, supporting the Company’s continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.



Pursuant to the seismic review agreement (the “Seismic Review Agreement”) which was also announced on October 21, 2022 , NAH has informed the Company that it will not be proceeding with the option to select a drilling location in the McCord area. As such, all selection milestones have been completed under the Farmout, Seismic Review Agreement and seismic option agreement (the “Seismic Option Agreement”), the latter of which was also announced on October 21, 2022 . This fully releases HEVI’s entire land base of 5.6 million acres, which enables the Company to pursue its own development program, further details of which will be released by HEVI in the coming months.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

