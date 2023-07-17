Automotive eCall Market Size [2023-2030] worth USD 2.68 Billion by 2030 | Surging Demand for Advanced Technologies to Propel the Adoption of Automotive eCall

Pune, India., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive eCall market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.33 billion in 2023 to USD 2.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.53% over the forecast period. The rise is impelled by the enforcement of safety regulations by the European Union. In addition, there has been a shift toward the designing and development of advanced technologies for providing advanced safety features and enhanced connectivity solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Automotive eCall Market, 2023-2030”.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Market Value Owing to Increasing Number of Road Accident Deaths

One of the vital factors propelling the automotive eCall market growth is an increase in road accident deaths owing to delays in medical assistance. The number can be decreased by increasing the punctuality and efficiency of medical services. However, rising issues associated with interface and jamming may hinder industry expansion to some extent.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.53% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.68 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.33 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Major Companies Roll out New Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Leading industry players focus on merger agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, and the launch of new products. These initiatives are being adopted for the expansion of their geographical footprints and gaining a strong footing in the market. Besides, companies are also undertaking research and development activities.

Segments-

AleC Segment to Record Appreciable Surge Owing to Increasing Demand for Advanced Technologies

By trigger type, the market for automotive eCall services is fragmented into Automatically Initiated eCall (AleC) and Manually Initiated eCall (MleC). The Automatically Initiated e-Call (AleC) segment accounted for a dominating share in the market and is touted to gain notable traction over the study period. The growth is on account of the rising demand for advanced future telematics technology.

IC Engine Segment to Register Notable Growth Driven by Growing Reliability

On the basis of propulsion type, the market for automotive eCall services is subdivided into electric and IC engine. The IC engine segment is poised to record substantial expansion over the estimated period. The rise is propelled by the higher reliability of IC engines.

Passenger Cars Segment to Depict Lucrative Expansion Impelled by Surging Rates of Production

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment accounted for a prominent share in the global market in 2022. The segment is expected to exhibit remarkable expansion driven by the expansion of the industrial sector and increasing urbanization. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Emerge as Prominent Region Driven by Strict Safety Norms

Europe accounted for a major automotive eCall market share in 2022 and is set to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The industry growth can be credited to the growing popularity of campsites and RVs in the region. The North America market is estimated to expand at a substantial rate over the study period. The growth is driven by increasing consumer concern regarding accidents and road fatalities.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an analysis of the key trends impelling the global industry landscape over the ensuing years. It also provides an overview of the major drivers, restraints, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. Some of the other components of the report comprise a list of the key companies and the pivotal initiatives undertaken by these industry players for strengthening their positions in the market.

A list of prominent Automotive eCall manufacturers operating in the global market:

Continental AG (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Telit (U.K.)

Thales Group (France)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

u-blox (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.)

Valeo (France)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Low Rate of Product Adoption on Account of Temporary Shutdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a greater emphasis by government as well as private organizations on maintaining social distancing. The enforcement of lockdown restrictions led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units. Besides, market players redirected their investments for recovering losses. These factors led to a decrease in product adoption, temporarily affecting industry expansion.

Notable Industry Development:

April 2022 – Bosch announced the availability of its eCall service via eDriving Mentor, an international fleet app. The service helps fleet vehicle drivers in receiving prompt assistance in the event of an emergency.

