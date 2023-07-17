Quantum Computing Market Size to Surpass USD 6,528.8 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.1%

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global quantum computing market size was valued at USD 717.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 928.8 Million in 2023 to USD 6,528.8 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. Increasing Investments in Computing Technology by Governments to Facilitate Market Proliferation. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Quantum Computing Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Quantum computing is a subfield of computer science based on quantum theory. It is a cutting-edge technology that uses quantum mechanics to solve more difficult problems for classical computers and is rapidly developing. It differs from standard computing in terms of data, speed, and bits. It is primarily used to compare and select the best answer to a complex problem.





Request a Free Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/quantum-computing-market-104855





Key Industry Development:

May 2022: Intel Corporation recently unveiled a new chip named Gaudi2, in an effort to focus on AI computing. Gaudi2 is a second-generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israel-based AI chip startup owned by Intel Corp. This move will help the chip manufacturer in dominating the AI chip market and competing against Nvidia Corp.





Key Takeaways

Industry Share Increased Due to Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Increase in Number of Patent Filings by Key Players in Quantum Technologies to Boost the Market

By Deployment Analysis: Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology to Propel Market Growth

Intel Corporation Unveiled a New Chip Named Gaudi2 in an Effort to Focus on AI Computing

Quantum Computing Market Size in North America was USD 308.2 Million in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Quantum Computing Market Are IBM Corporation (U.S.), D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Rigetti & Co, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), QC Ware (U.S.), Quantinuum Ltd. (U.S.), Riverlane (U.K.), IonQ (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 32.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 6,528.8 Million Base Year 2022 Quantum Computing Market Size in 2022 USD 717.3 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Application, End User and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/quantum-computing-market-104855





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Investments in Quantum Computing Technology by Governments to Facilitate Market Proliferation

Government organizations in several economies are making major investments in quantum technologies to encourage end-users and companies to harness the power of these technologies. They are also promising noteworthy funding to advance quantum technologies domestically, which will also aid to the quantum computing market growth.

For instance, China has been heavily investing in R&D of various computing technologies. It has promised to provide USD 15 billion approximately to contribute to research. Computing ventures are also being pursued by the governments of U.S., Australia, and other developed economies in the European Union. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals will act as a challenge for industry stakeholders in this domain.

SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Machine Learning

Optimization

Biomedical Simulations

Financial Services

Electronic Material Discovery

Others

By End User

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Chemical

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies

North America captured a significant market share, owing to the highly competitive nature of the market and early adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The readiness of end users in developing advanced services and adopting cloud computing is further augmenting the market in this region.

The Europe market is slated to grow significantly in the upcoming years due to the rising number of startups and efforts by governments to boost the usage of cloud-based technology. The usage of cloud computing in this region has increased by 5% in 2021 as compared to 2020, which will also facilitate market expansion.

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to showcase positive trends owing to rising adoption of new technologies by medium and large scale businesses in the industrial sector. Quantum services and systems are in high demand in this region, thus attributing to market proliferation.





Quick Buy - Quantum Computing Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/104855





Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships Between Key Companies to Elevate Market Growth

Quantum computing is an emerging field which has been gaining traction since the pandemic. End users and industries are just starting to understand the advantages of this technology and are making several moves for its development. Leading players in the global market are participating in strategic moves such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D and others strengthen their market positioning. For example, in March 2022, Pasqal joined forces with Microsoft Corporation to offer cloud-based access to the company’s neutral-atom-based quantum computers on Azure Quantum.





FAQ’s

How big is the Quantum Computing Market?

Quantum Computing Market size was USD 717.3 Million in 2022.

How fast is the Quantum Computing Market growing?

The Quantum Computing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Industry Share, Trends

Edge Computing Market Size, Growth & Share 2023-2030

Cloud Computing Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends

Cognitive Computing Market Size, Share & Growth





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com