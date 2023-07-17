Global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Market 2023: Driven by Technological Innovations

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real-time bidding (RTB) market has experienced substantial growth, reaching $14.07 billion in 2023 from $10.85 billion in 2022, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The market is projected to further expand to $34.57 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 25.2%.

This report equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information to assess the current state of the RTB market. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, forecast, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis featuring major players in the industry.

Key Players:

Google LLC

Facebook Inc.

Adobe Inc.

PubMatic Inc.

Smaato Inc.

WPP PLC

YANDEX LLC

The Rubicon Project Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Criteo

MEDIAMATH Inc.

AppNexus

MoPub

Match2One AB

Verizon Media

ABB Ltd.

Technological innovations are shaping the real-time bidding market, with major companies introducing new technologies to enhance their position. For example, Aerobid, a Poland-based company, has launched a live charter bidding platform that enables brokers to request and book flights instantaneously, leveraging data and instant communication. This platform facilitates quick and transparent bookings, benefiting operators and brokers alike.

North America currently dominates the real-time bidding market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing number of smartphone users is a significant driver of real-time bidding market growth. Smartphones provide a platform for real-time bidding marketers to reach customers in real-time and target potential customers based on location and context. In 2022, there were approximately 6.65 billion smartphone users worldwide, representing 83.37% of the global population. With smartphones being widely adopted, the real-time bidding market is poised for continued expansion.

The real-time bidding market encompasses revenues earned through private marketplaces and open exchanges. The market value reflects the revenues generated by entities involved in the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography.

