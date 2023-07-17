Egypt Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egypt data center market size witnessed investments of USD 139 million in 2022 and is projected to witness investments of USD 365 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.46%

This report analyses the Egypt data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Egypt is one of the emerging markets in Africa and witnesses significant growth in the development of smart cities that will further boost the digital ecosystem in the market. In March 2023, Nokia, Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), and Orange partnered to develop Egypt's upcoming new administrative capital.

There is an increased focus of the government on adopting renewable energy sources to overcome emissions and increased power demand in the country. For instance, the Egyptian government plans to stretch its renewable energy capacity of wind energy to around 14%, followed by hydropower to 2%, photovoltaic (PV) to 22%, and concentrating solar power (CSP) to 3% by 2035.

The Egypt data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Etisalat, GPX Global Systems, Raya Data Center, and others. Data center developers in the country focus on developing data centers powered by renewable energy sources. For instance, in June 2022, Raya Holding signed an agreement with Huawei Egypt to develop sustainable data centers in the country.

Growth opportunities in the market have attracted new investors, such as Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, and Khazna Data Centers have entered the Egypt data center market. The increase in investors will increase the competitiveness in the industry in terms of colocation space supply in the coming years.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Growing Egypt Data Center Market: The research provides valuable insights into the market size, investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue in Egypt. This data highlights the significant growth potential of the data center industry in the country.

Investment Assessment: The report offers an assessment of data center investments in Egypt, analyzing the contributions of colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. This assessment helps understand the investment trends and the market landscape.

Area and Power Capacity Investments: The research examines the investments made in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across different states in Egypt. This analysis provides a clear understanding of the distribution of data center infrastructure investments in the country.

Existing and Upcoming Data Center Facilities: The report presents a comprehensive snapshot of the existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt. It covers 10 existing facilities and identifies 2 upcoming facilities, spread across multiple cities. The comparison between existing and upcoming facilities in terms of area and IT load capacity offers insights into the growth potential.

Data Center Colocation Market: The research delves into the data center colocation market in Egypt, analyzing market revenue and providing a forecast for the period of 2022-2028. It includes insights into market size, pricing trends, and growth opportunities in the colocation segment.

Comprehensive Analysis and Industry Insights: The report offers a detailed study of the Egypt data center market landscape, providing an in-depth industry analysis. It includes predictions about industry size during the forecast period, examines the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business Overview and Product Offerings: The research encompasses a comprehensive analysis of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the Egypt data center industry. It provides a business overview and insights into their product offerings.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Orascom Construction

RZ Products

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

United Egypt

Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Etisalat

GPX Global Systems

Orange Business Services

Raya Data Center

Telecom Egypt

New Entrants

Africa Data Centres

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Cairo

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zinlu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.