Africa Data Center Market Report 2023-2028 - Emerging Markets in Africa Drive Data Center Developments

Dublin, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Africa is one of the emerging locations in terms of data center developments majorly dominated by investments in South Africa followed by countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya.



Other locations in the region such as Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and others are in the initial stages of growth and are expected to grow in coming years owing to rising digitalization, growing connectivity, and other factors. Electrical infrastructure segment in the market is witnessing growth in investments driven by power outages in different locations across the region.



Due to the water scarcity at several locations, air-based cooling solutions will witness more traction in the mechanical infrastructure segment in the market. General construction segment includes a mixture of regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors.



Major trends driving the market include growing smart city developments, adoption of artificial intelligence, on-premises to colocation migration, edge data center & 5G deployments, and other factors.



WHAT'S INCLUDED

Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints

Segments Covered: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography

Geography: Africa

Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

4energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EATON

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Atkins

b2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United Egypt

Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technology

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Galaxy Backbone

icolo.io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

MainOne

Medallion Communications

NTT Global Data Centers

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Telecom Egypt

Wingu

New Entrants

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Nxtra by Airtel

Cloudoon

Kasi Cloud

Google

Vantage Data Center





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Author



2. About Our Data Center Capabilities



3. What's Included



4. Segments Included



5. Research Methodology



6. Market at Glance



7. Premium Insights



8. Investment Opportunities

8.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2. Market Growth Enablers

9.3. Market Restraints

9.4. Site Selection Criteria



10. Infrastructure Segmentation

10.1. It Infrastructure

10.2. Electrical Infrastructure

10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure

10.4. Cooling Systems

10.5. Cooling Techniques

10.6. General Construction



11. Tier Standards Segmentation



12. Geography Segmentation



13. Africa

13.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

13.2. Data Center Market by Investment

13.3. Data Center Market by Infrastructure

13.4. Data Center Market by Area

13.5. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

13.6. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

13.7. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure



14. Quantitative Summary



15. Appendix

15.1. Abbreviations

15.2. Definitions

15.3. Segmental Coverage





