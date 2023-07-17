Data Pipeline Market Size to Surpass USD 33.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4%

Pune,India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Data Pipeline Market Size was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 8.22 billion in 2023 to USD 33.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

A data pipeline refers to the technique which moves data from one system to another system. Acceptance of machine learning and data analytics is set to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Data Pipeline Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

May 2023- Informatics expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with new announcements to expand integration and go-to-market efforts for data, analytics, and AI products for zero-cost data pipelines.





Request a Free Sample PDF - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-pipeline-market-107704





Key Takeaways-

Data Pipeline Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 33.87 Billion in 2030

Instead of requiring days or weeks, organisations must grow data storage and processing capacities swiftly and affordably.

At a tenth of the cost of conventional systems, innovative pipeline technologies offer rapid cloud flexibility.

The main engine underlying decision-making and business operations in data-driven organisations is data.

Data Pipeline Market Size in North America was USD 2.75 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

IBM Corporation (U.S.) , Snowflake (U.S.), QlikTech International AB (Talend) (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), Informatica, Inc. (U.S.). Skyvia (Czech Republic), SnapLogic, Inc. (U.S.), Blendo (U.S.), Denodo Technologies (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation-



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 33.87 Billion Base Year 2022 Data Pipeline Market Size in 2022 USD 6.81 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, deployment, Enterprise, Industry, Regional,





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/data-pipeline-market-107704





Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing Use of Advanced Tools for Cloud Flexibility Amongst Organizations to Drive Market Trajectory

Increasing use of advanced tools for cloud flexibility amongst organizations is anticipated to drive the data pipeline market growth. Organizations require data which can be accessed at any time. Organizations must have data storage and processing capabilities quickly and affordably instead of taking days or weeks. Advanced pipeline tools offer immediate cloud flexibility at a fraction of the price of traditional systems.

However, lack of access to data in business processes is set to hinder market development.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Tools

Batch Processing

Streaming

Services

Strategy & Architecture

Design & Development

Support

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Marketing & Advertising

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation)

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Due to Presence of Various Market Players

North America is projected to lead the data pipeline market share due to presence of various market players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and AWS, Inc. Transmission of massive sets of data and generation of reliable data are some of the driving factors of the market growth. The North America market was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2022.

Europe is set to be the second-largest market share due to increasing innovation and emerging new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).





Quick Buy - Data Pipeline Market - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/107704





Competitive Landscape

Increased Competition can Lead to Market Expansion and Provide More Opportunities for Market Participants

The market has about 100 startups which are expected to develop and innovate tools and services. The market has intense competition for which market players must continuously improve their products and introduce new developments. Increased competition can lead to market expansion and provide more opportunities for market participants.

FAQs

How big is the Data Pipeline Market?

Data Pipeline Market size was USD 6.81 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 33.87 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Data Pipeline Market growing?

The Data Pipeline Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Related Reports-

Digital Transformation Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Machine Learning Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Artificial Intelligence Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2030

About Us-

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245