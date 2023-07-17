US Smart PPE Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 3038.5 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8%

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, US smart PPE technology market size was valued at USD 890.6 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1026.6 million in 2023 to USD 3038.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Adoption of PPE technology to enhance workplace safety and performance to drive the market. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "US Smart PPE Technology Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Companies are increasingly adopting smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) technology to enhance job performance and improve worker safety. The integration of real-time monitoring and alert systems in smart PPE enables employees to receive timely safety warnings and instructions for mitigating hazards. As a result, the market for smart PPE technology is experiencing significant growth driven by these factors.





Key Industry Development

January 2023: Realwear Navigator brings greater efficiency and ease of use to a hands-free, rugged head-mounted wearable computer with new HyperDisplay for a larger, bolder, and sharper display.





Key Takeaways

Growing Demand for Smart Respirators in Manufacturing Industries to Boost Growth

Healthcare & Medical Sector Dominates Market Revenue with High Growth Potential

COVID-19 Drove Surge in Demand for Smart PPE





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the US smart PPE technology market are Vuzix Corporation (U.S.), JBT Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), MSA (U.S.), Corvex Connected Worker (U.S.), Guardhat Inc. (U.S.), Uvex Group (U.S.), Kenzen (U.S.), Realwear, Inc. (U.S.), Gales Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 16.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 3038.5 Million Base Year 2022 US Smart PPE Technology Market Size in 2022 USD 890.6 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rental Programs Bridge the Gap for Smart PPE Adoption and Enhanced Worker Safety



Availability and cost play a crucial role in the adoption of smart PPEs. While large enterprises prioritize investing in these products to ensure security and safety, such investments may impact revenue generation. To address this, Kenzen introduced a new rental program for its wearable devices. This program includes wearable worker monitors, a manager application, and a worker alert system, enabling on-site supervisors to proactively forecast and prevent heat stress for workers and employers.



The U.S. smart PPE technology market growth may be hindered by increasing concerns regarding data and privacy risks as well as inadequate management practices that compromise the quality of services.





Segmentation:

By Product Type

Smart Safety Gloves

Smart Shoes

Smart Eyewear/Smart Wearable

Smart Protective Clothing

Smart Ear Muffs/Plugs

Smart Respirator

Smart Communication

By Industry

Healthcare & Medical

Construction

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Military

Others (Automotive)





Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Drive Business Growth through Integration of Advanced Technologies

Market players in the U.S. are actively engaged in the development of smart personal protective equipment by incorporating advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. This strategic focus aims to drive growth and enhance the business outcomes in the industry.







FAQs

How big is the US smart PPE technology market?

The US smart PPE technology market size was USD 890.6 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3038.5 mllion by 2030.

How fast is the US smart PPE technology market growing?

The US smart PPE technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





