The Middle East data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2023-2028.

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474890/?utm_source=GNW

5G network deployment fuels the digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution. The rapid investment in 5G technology increases the demand for high-bandwidth internet in Tier II and Tier III cities, thereby leading to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further driving data center development to process the information. 5G network services play a key role in supporting enterprise digitalization and will drive the adoption of IoT applications.

• Some telecom operators in the Middle East data center market have deployed 5G network services; some are in 5G trials. Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar commercially deployed 5G network services. Turkey, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran are other Middle Eastern countries in 5G planning and are yet to deploy commercial services during the forecast period.



Growing Smart City Developments Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies



Smart city initiatives further emphasize the importance of data in improving communication among cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices. A well-designed smart city allows for data-driven decision-making, newer economic opportunities, and improved infrastructure.



In the Middle East, several companies and governments have taken the initiative to invest in developing smart cities. Middle Eastern countries are driving the adoption of advanced technologies, 5G services, IoT, big data solutions, and digital platforms. In addition, the number of interconnected devices in the region is increasing significantly, with growth in the deployment of subsea and inland cables.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



• The Middle East data center market under the IT infrastructure segment generated major revenue from servers as the growth in data generation is fueling the demand for faster processing and efficient servers. This is followed by revenue from storage due to the growing adoption of flash storage among data centers and network infrastructure revenues such as switches with ports of up to 100GbE.

• The electrical infrastructure segment in the Middle East data center market is dominated by investments in UPS systems, followed by generator systems that are majorly being adopted by diesel-powered engines.

• Several local and global construction contractors exist in the industry, such as AECOM, Aldar Properties, Anel Group, Dar Group, Hill International, etc. The industry is witnessing greenfield developments across several countries aided by ample availability of land resources.



Segmentation by Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique



Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM/BMS Solutions



Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Regarding geography, the Middle East data center market is dominated by investments in markets such as UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are among the region’s most mature markets, followed by Israel.

• Several regional emerging locations, such as Oman, Qatar, and others, have witnessed steady data center investment growth. Other regional markets are also expected to witness growth in the coming years, aided by digitalization, technology penetration, connectivity growth, and other factors.



Segmentation by Geography

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o Qatar

o Oman

o Kuwait

o Bahrain

o Jordan

o Other Middle Eastern Countries



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The Middle East data center market has several global support infrastructure providers with expertise in providing OCP scale infrastructure. Some of the support infrastructure providers in the industry include ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Delta Electronics, Cummins, Caterpillar, and others.

• The industry has major dominance of local investors such as Morohub, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and others, with several global investors such as Google, Microsoft, Equinix, and Tencent.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure



• ABB

• Airedale

• Alfa Laval

• Canovate

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• EAE Group

• EATON

• Envicool

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors



• AECOM

• AlDar Properties

• Anel Group

• Arup

• Ashi & Bushnag

• Atkins

• Dar Group

• DC Pro Engineering

• Deerns

• Edarat

• EGEC

• ENMAR Engineering

• Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

• HATCO

• HHM Building Contracting

• Hill International

• ICS Nett

• INT’LTEC

• ISG

• Laing O’Rourke

• Linesight

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• Mace

• Mercury Engineering

• McLaren Construction Group

• MIS

• NDA Group

• Prota Engineering

• Qatar Site & Power

• RED Engineering

• RW Armstrong

• Sudlows

• Telal Engineering & Contracting

• Turner & Townsend



Prominent Data Center Investors



• Adgar Investments and Development

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Batelco

• Bynet Data Communications

• Equinix

• EdgeConneX

• Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

• Gulf Data Hub

• Google

• Khazna Data Centers

• Moro Hub

• MedOne

• MEEZA

• Mobily

• Microsoft

• Oman Data Park

• Ooredoo

• stc

• Turkcell

• Türk Telekom

• Telehouse

• Tencent Cloud



New Entrants



• Compass Datacenters

• Digital Realty

• Infinity

• EDGNEX

• Global Technical Realty

• Quantum Switch

• ZeroPoint DC

• Serverfarm



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Middle East data center market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Middle East data center market?

3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Middle East data center market by 2028?

4. What are the key trends in the Middle East data center market?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Middle East data center market by 2028?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________