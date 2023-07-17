New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474887/?utm_source=GNW

The Latin America data center market will witness investments of USD 8.81 billion by 2028.



KEY TRENDS



Adoption of Renewable Energy



• Many Latin American countries, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, and Peru, work on diversifying electrical systems and enabling policy and regulatory changes conducive to renewable energy production and adoption.

• In April 2022, HostDime, a Brazilian operator, announced that it would power its facility using 100% solar energy, investing around USD 1.2 million in the solar power farm.

• Chile has a favorable climate for renewable energy. The country’s renewable energy production is dominated by solar energy due to the multiple renewable solar energy projects.

• In January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to develop a cloud region in Chile at an investment of over USD 315 million. The cloud region will be powered by 100% renewable energy.



Implementation of Automation & Artificial Intelligence in Data Centers



• In November 2022, GENIA Latinomerica announced that it introduced LATAM 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution across Latin America. It will promote AI and automation.

• Latin American countries identify the benefit of using DCIM systems to monitor and automate their new data centers to overcome potential future challenges. Most vendors in the Latin America data center market that provide power infrastructure invest in software systems, such as StruxureWare from Schneider Electric, Trellis from Vertiv, and the Ability Automation platform from ABB, that track power infrastructure.

• Ascenty’s data centers are equipped with automation solutions, where support infrastructure is monitored continuously to reduce outages due to power and equipment failures. ODATA is also equipped with monitoring solutions: ITSM and BMS systems.



Edge Data Center Deployment Fueled by 5G Launch



• 5G is already launched in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile, while Columbia and Argentina run tests for 5G technology. The growth of this technology will influence the network as it will increase the amount of data processed within the servers.

• In September 2022, UOL formed Edge UOL and announced a collaboration with DigitalBridge’s Scala Data Centers and AWS to explore the opportunity for edge computing.

• By 2035, Brazil will see economic growth of over USD 1 trillion due to the deployment of 5G technology, according to Nokia. 5G implementation will also drive the deployment of more edge data centers across the country, especially in Tier II and Tier III states.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



• The multi-cloud strategy is adopting multiple cloud services from single or multiple vendors operating in the Latin America data center market – for instance, using Amazon Web Services for application workloads and Microsoft Azure for enterprise databases.

• The higher rack power density, powerful infrastructure, and increase in high-performance computing led to innovations by vendors in new designs and types of racks.

• Vendors in the Latin America data center market continuously innovate with UPS solutions to increase efficiency and reduce costs. There is an increased interest among facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA.



Segmentation by Facility Type

• Colocation & Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers



Segmentation by Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique



Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM



Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Brazil is among the top destinations in the Latin America data center market. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Google, and Huawei Technologies are the major cloud service providers in the country. The country also witnesses investments in the establishment of new cloud regions. For instance, Google plans to open a new cloud region and engineering center in São Paulo in 2023.

• In May 2022, ODATA announced that it launched a data center in Mexico, the company’s first in the region. It invested around USD 75.43 million in this project.

• Santiago is an emerging data center hub in the country as it experiences investments from major data center operators. Most data center operators in Chile, such as ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX, operate data center facilities in Santiago to encourage, promote, and coordinate investments. There are two upcoming data centers in the country.



Segmentation by Geography



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Colombia

o Rest of Latin America



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The Latin America data center market has the presence of several participants/vendors that are active in the region, which is leading to the growth of the market. The vendors offering innovative and advanced technologies will likely gain a higher market share during the forecast period.

• Some of the top IT and support infrastructure providers active in the Latin America data center market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Dell Technologies, IBM, NetApp, ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, STULZ, Rolls Royce Power Systems, Siemens, Delta Electronics, and others.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Latin America data center market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Latin American data center market?

3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center market by 2028?

4. What are the key trends in the Latin America data center market?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center market by 2028?

