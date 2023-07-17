The Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474875/?utm_source=GNW

SEZs include free trade zones, industrial, high-tech, and business service parks.

• In South Africa and Kenya, the government has partnered with private entities to develop digital infrastructure, increasing the demand for data centers.

• Governmental support for digitalization and tax incentives in the region will improve the development of facilities. The establishment of free trade zones and special economic zones will result in technological advancements and the use of innovative technologies that drive data center investments.



Growing Smart City Developments Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies in the Industry



• The local government funds smart city initiatives in the region as part of the increasing adoption of IoT, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Increasing urbanization, with most of the population falling in the low-income category, is forcing governments to utilize technology to solve the problem of the masses.

• The development of smart cities will enable more data generation, leading to higher demand for data storage and computation capabilities. These factors will lead to an increase in the demand for edge data centers for HPC. It will also increase the commercial attractiveness of the region, leading to more organizations entering the industry.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



• The Africa data center market in IT infrastructure is majorly witnessing switches with up to 40GbE ports, and with expected growth in cloud data centers, switches with ports of over 40GbE are expected to witness traction in demand. With the growing demand for advanced infrastructure, the adoption of flash storage devices and blade servers is expected to grow in the coming years.

• Sustainability requirements are expected to fuel the demand for the adoption of generators with sustainable fuel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil and others, in coming years, followed by UPS systems with batteries such as lithium-ion and other types.

• The market is expected to witness continued development of greenfield buildings across several countries with ample availability of land. Several new global contractors are expected to enter the industry following the entry of new global operators in the region.



Segmentation by Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique



Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM/BMS Solutions



Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Investments in the South Africa region dominated the Africa data center market, followed by emerging locations such as Nigeria and Kenya. Egypt is one of the rapidly emerging markets in terms of regional investments, with several major African investors focusing on developing data centers.

• Other markets such as Ethiopia, Ghana, and others are expected to rise in coming years with increasing demand for data centers in the region.



Segmentation by Geography

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Egypt

o Ethiopia

o Other African Countries



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The Africa data center market has the presence of IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco System, NetApp, IBM, and others that are driving the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market.

• The industry has a presence of several regional and global contractors and subcontractors, such as Atkins, Orascom Construction, Arup, Abbeydale Projects, United Egypt, and others.



IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers



• 4energy

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• EATON

• EVAPCO

• Enlogic

• Legrand

• Master Power Technologies

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors



• Abbeydale

• Advanced Vision Morocco

• ARSMAGNA

• Arup

• Atkins

• b2 Architects

• CAP DC

• Chess Enterprises

• Copy Cat Group

• Eastra Solutions

• Edarat Group

• EDS Engineers

• Egypro

• H&MV Engineering

• Ingenium

• Interkel

• JLB Architects

• MWK Engineering

• Orascom Construction

• Royal HaskoningDHV

• Shaker Group

• Sterling & Wilson

• Summit Technology Solutions

• Tri-Star Construction

• United Egypt

• Westwood Management



Data Center Investors



• 21st Century Technology

• Africa Data Centres

• Digital Parks Africa

• Galaxy Backbone

• icolo.io (Digital Realty)

• IXAfrica

• MainOne

• Medallion Communications

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Paratus Namibia

• Rack Centre

• Raxio Data Centres

• Telecom Egypt

• Wingu



New Entrants



• Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

• Nxtra by Airtel

• Cloudoon

• Kasi Cloud

• Google

• Vantage Data Center



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the African data center market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Africa data center market?

3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Africa data center market by 2028?

4. What are the key trends in the African data center market?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the African data center market by 2028?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________