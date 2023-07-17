Hydrazine Hydrate Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent to reach 7.09 Bn by 2029 – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Material & Chemical business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Hydrazine Hydrate Market ”, which is a combination of primary data and secondary data. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 5.02 Bn in 2022 to USD 7.09 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 percent.



Hydrazine Hydrate Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 5.02 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 7.09 Bn CAGR 5.3 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 111 Segment Covered Application and Purity Level Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Hydrazine Hydrate market at global, regional and country levels. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario of the Hydrazine Hydrate industry with the business strategies adopted by the competitors. The report includes the list of Hydrazine Hydrate key competitors with information on their revenue, production capacity, sales and global presence. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Hydrazine Hydrate industry. Detailed information on Hydrazine Hydrate market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges has been provided in the report.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Hydrazine Hydrate market size. The report covers a detailed value chain analysis, which helps to understand the manufacturing process of Hydrazine Hydrate with information on raw materials , customers and distributors. It also includes PORTER, PESTLE analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to understand the Hydrazine Hydrate market at macro and micro levels.

Hydrazine Hydrate Market Overview

Hydrazine hydrate is an inorganic compound that is colorless with a pungent smell. It is highly reactive and unstable. The global market is majorly growing because of the increasing demand for polymer products in various applications in end-user industries such as electronic gadgets, automobiles and footwear .

Hydrazine Hydrate Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for hydrazine hydrate from the agrochemical industry is majorly driving market growth. It is widely used in the manufacturing of pesticides, hydrogels, and plant growth regulators, which are further used in improving the production yield. Increasing demand for food due to the growing population across the world is creating a need for high production yield. This is increasing the demand for fertilizers and pesticides, which is in turn driving the Hydrazine Hydrate Market growth.

The increasing demand for Hydrazine Hydrate in the water treatment industry is majorly contributing to the market growth. It helps to remove heavy metals and contaminants from water and offers high productivity and reliability in water treatment. The increasing demand for clean water because of the reduction in the availability of pure water on earth is creating a demand for hydrazine hydrate for treating wastewater for making it reusable and drinkable.

The carcinogenic and toxic nature of hydrazine hydrate is expected to restrict its adoption across various industries during the forecast period. The health risks associated with the use of it and the increasing availability of substitutes for water treatment applications is expected to hamper the market growth in the future.

Hydrazine Hydrate Market Regional Insights

The North American Hydrazine Hydrate Market held the largest share of the global market in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and polymerization. The increasing use of hydrazine hydrate in Canada and the US for water treatment and agrochemicals is also contributing to the market growth. The region is strongly focusing on research and development, which facilitates product innovations and technological advancements in the regional market.

The Asia Pacific Hydrazine Hydrate Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the increasing demand in the steadily growing agrochemical and polymer sectors, especially in India and China. The increasing investments in healthcare and agriculture and growing urbanization are also majorly contributing to regional market growth.

Hydrazine Hydrate Market Segmentation

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Polymerization

Based on Application, Polymerization held the largest Hydrazine Hydrate Market share in 2022. This is attributed to the often use of hydrazine hydrate by polymer industries as a foaming agent in manufacturing. The derivatives of hydrazine hydrate are used as polymerization initiators and low-temperature blowing agents such as azodicarbonamide and azobis isobutyronitrile.

By Purity Level

Standard Grade Level (35% - 84%)

High-Purity Grade (85% - 100%)

Hydrazine Hydrate Key Competitors include:

Arkema Group (United States)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Chemours Company (United States)

Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company (United States)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Taminco N.V. (Belgium)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Japan Finechem Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AlzChem Group AG (Germany)

Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical Holding (China)

NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO., INC. (Japan)

Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone United International Co., Ltd. (China)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

KISCO Ltd. (South Korea) Latin America:

Oxiteno (Brazil)

Univar Solutions (United States)

Petroquimica Rio Tercero (Argentina)

Quimir S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Grupo Dynasul (Mexico)

Egypt Hydrocarbon Corporation (Egypt)

Gulf Chemicals & Industrial Oils Company (Saudi Arabia)

Nitro Química (Brazil)

Sipchem (Saudi International Petrochemical Company) (Saudi Arabia)

Protea Chemicals (South Africa)





Key questions answered in the Hydrazine Hydrate Market are:

What is Hydrazine Hydrate?

What was the Hydrazine Hydrate Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Hydrazine Hydrate Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the expected CAGR of the Hydrazine Hydrate Market during the forecast period?

What are the Hydrazine Hydrate Market segments?

Which Hydrazine Hydrate Market segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast?

What major challenges could the Hydrazine Hydrate Market face in the future?

What are the upcoming industry trends for the Hydrazine Hydrate Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Hydrazine Hydrate Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Hydrazine Hydrate?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Hydrazine Hydrate Market?

Who held the largest Hydrazine Hydrate market share in 2022?

Which regional Hydrazine Hydrate market is expected to grow at a high rate in the future?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Purity Level, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

