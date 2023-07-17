The global XDR market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.8 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.4%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Extended Detection and Response Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287386/?utm_source=GNW



• By vertical, retail and eCommerce hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



The retail and eCommerce vertical exhibits the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to factors such as the sector’s digital transformation, high transaction volumes, regulatory compliance requirements, the need for online fraud prevention, and the significance of maintaining customer trust and brand reputation.XDR solutions provide comprehensive security measures to protect sensitive customer data, detect and respond to cyber threats, meet compliance standards, prevent online fraud, and enhance customer trust, making them essential for the retail and eCommerce industry’s growth.



Thus, making it a promising and lucrative vertical segment in the XDR market.

• By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the XDR market during the forecast period due to its scalability, flexibility, cost efficiency, rapid deployment, global accessibility, and integration with cloud services. Cloud-based XDR solutions offer organizations the ability to easily scale their security infrastructure, reduce costs, deploy quickly, access security operations from anywhere, and integrate with other cloud services, making them a popular choice in the market.

• By organization size, SMEs hold a higher CAGR during the forecasted period.



SMEs hold the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to several factors.XDR solutions offer cost-effectiveness, simplified management, comprehensive threat detection and response, scalability, and flexibility.



SMEs benefit from these advantages as they have limited budgets and resources and face increasing cyber threats.While larger enterprises still have a significant market share, the growth rate of SMEs in XDR adoption during the forecasted period is driven by their specific needs and the benefits offered by XDR solutions.



Thus, SMEs are expected to experience significant growth in XDR adoption during the forecasted period.



Breakdown of primaries



The study contains various industry experts’ insights. The break-up of the primaries conducted is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, & Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 40%, Directors – 35%, & Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 45%, & RoW – 5%.

Major vendors in the global XDR market include Trend Micro (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Cybereason (US), Elastic (US), Fortinet (US), Secureworks (US), Cisco (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Barracuda Networks (US), eSentire (Canada), Qualys (US), Blueshift (US), Rapid7 (US), Exabeam (US), VMware (US), Cynet (US), LMNTRIX (US), Stella Cyber (US), and Confluera (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the XDR market, company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report segments the XDR market and forecasts its size by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, IT and ITeS, and Other Verticals), and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The study includes a detailed competitive analysis of the key market players, company profiles of vendors, recent market developments, observations related to product and business offerings, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Market Report

The report will help market new entrants/ leaders with information on the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall XDR market segments and their subsegments.This report will help key buyers understand vendors’ competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan the go-to-market strategies related to their products.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the market trends and provides information on market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Evolving cyber threat landscape/Increasing cyber-attacks, Need for real-time monitoring, visibility, analysis, and response across security stack, Increase in complexity of IT environments, Integration of security technologies into a unified platform, and need for a shift from EDR to XDR), restraints (Lack of trust among enterprises to allow complete control of system architecture to XDR providers, XDR deployment issues, and privacy and compliance concerns with XDR), opportunities (Growing use of ML/AI-powered XDR services, Rising deployment of MXDR solution across the SMEs, Adoption of XDR in SecOps, and increasing adoption of managed XDR), and challenges (Lack of awareness about XDR and vendor lock-in period)

• Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product or service launches in the XDR market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the XDR market across various regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information related to new products & services development/ enhancements, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the XDR market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis/assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, such as Trend Micro (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Cybereason (US), Elastic (US), Fortinet (US), Secureworks (US), Cisco (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Barracuda Networks (US), eSentire (Canada), Qualys (US), Blueshift (US), Rapid7 (US), Exabeam (US), VMware (US), Cynet (US), LMNTRIX (US), Stella Cyber (US), and Confluera (US) in the XDR market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287386/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________