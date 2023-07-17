US Topical Pain Relief Market Analysis Reveals Growth Outlook of 4.67% CAGR Reaching USD 4,466.79 Million Revenue By 2032

Newark, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the US topical pain relief market is expected to grow from USD 2,829.92 million in 2022 to USD 4,466.79 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Topical pain relief is a medicated product applied to the skin to get rid of or reduce the pain. These are pain relief products. Topical pain relief medications are used directly on the epidermal layer of the skin in the area of hurt or pain. These products are designed to relieve the pain and use the skin as the tool for drug administration and take action at the desired spot and in the central nervous system. Also, these offer lesser side effects in comparison to oral medications. They are available in the form of lotions, creams, gels and sprays, among others. The surge in the prevalence of joint pains and arthritis is one reason for the growth of the topical pain relief market in the US. There are also growing geriatric cases, which require more pain relief products.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13573



Report Attribute Details



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 4,466.79 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 2,829.92 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.67% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players GlaxosmithklinePlc (GSK) , Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., AdvacarePharma , Topical Biomedics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. Segments Covered Therapeutic class, Type, Formulation, Distribution Channel Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the US topical pain relief market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In February 2020: The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved GSK PLC’s Voltaren Arthritis Pain Relief as over-the-counter medicine for pain relief of arthritis pain in the wrist, hand, ankle, foot, elbow and knee among adults. It made Voltaren the first prescription-strength topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug or NSAID, an over-the-counter medicine for arthritis pain in the US. It would help the organization gain market share in the Topical Pain Relief market in the US.



Market Growth & Trends



In the US, this market is primarily driven due to surge in the prevalence of arthritis and several bone-related conditions. Diabetic neuropathy also leads to pain. Moreover, there is a growing adoption of topical pain relief products because of their lesser side effects, and the senior population is also growing in the US. These products are also getting in demand by sports players. Also, there is a surge in the development of online platforms for topical therapeutics. All these factors eventually drive the topical pain relief market in the US. It has been observed that arthritis has become the primary cause of disability in the US. Based on one of the studies, around 59 million US adults were diagnosed with arthritis, which makes up around 1 in 4 US adults. It is making an increase of over 4 million since 2013-2015. Arthritis is affecting people’s overall functionality and mobility and which is leading to activities and other limitations. Another study suggests that the total number of US adults with limitations in activity due to arthritis has increased significantly from 23.7 million between 2013 to 2015 to 25.7 million from 2016 to 2018. All these factors eventually drive the topical pain relief market in the US. The topical pain relief market is growing in the US, but it could cause side effects and can lead to irritated skin. Also, these products have an unpleasant smell or strong odours, which could cause discomfort to users and around them. All these factors are acting as restraints for the market.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13573



Key Findings



• In 2022, the non-opioids segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 78.45% and market revenue of 2,220.07 million.



The therapeutic class segment is divided into non-opioids and opioids. In 2022, the non-opioids segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 78.45% and market revenue of 2,220.07 million. This factor is attributed to the fact that there are many non-opioid pain medications present in the market which could be prescribed or over the counter.



• In 2022, the over-the-counter pain relief segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 61.44% and market revenue of 1,738.70 million.



The type segment is divided into prescription pain relief and over the counter pain relief. In 2022, the over-the-counter pain relief segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 61.44% and market revenue of 1,738.70 million. Topical pain relief medications are in demand, especially when people have difficulty swallowing the medications. Topical pain relief medications are available in patches, gels, creams or sprays, among others.



• In 2022, the cream segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52.12% and market revenue of 1,474.95 million.



The formulation segment is divided into cream, gel and others. In 2022, the cream segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52.12% and market revenue of 1,474.95 million. This factor is attributed to topical pain relief creams being the easily available over-the-counter medication for pain relief.



• In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.87% and market revenue of 1,609.37 million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.87% and market revenue of 1,609.37 million. This factor is due to the broad availability of topical pain relief medications and the easy accessibility of such medicines to patients.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: US Topical Pain Relief Market Trends, Drivers, and Opportunities 2032



Key players operating in the US topical pain relief market are:



• GlaxosmithklinePlc (GSK)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• AdvacarePharma

• Topical Biomedics, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Nestlé S.A.

• Sanofi

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at US level from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the US topical pain relief market based on below mentioned segments:



US Topical Pain Relief Market by Therapeutic Class:



• Non-Opioids

• Opioids



US Topical Pain Relief Market by Type:



• Prescription Pain Relief

• Over the Counter Pain Relief



US Topical Pain Relief Market by Formulation:



• Cream

• Gel

• Others



US Topical Pain Relief Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



About the report:



The US topical pain relief market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on US. The study includes the analysis for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com