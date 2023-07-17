The paper straw market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2023 to USD 11.5 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 18.9%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper Straw Market by Type, Material Type, Product Type, Straw Length, Straw Diameter, End-use Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838795/?utm_source=GNW

As people become more aware of the harmful impact of plastic on the environment, they are seeking sustainable options, and paper straws are seen as a viable solution. Additionally, there is an increasing number of government reforms and campaigns aimed at banning plastic straws. These initiatives further contribute to the rising demand for paper straws as businesses and individuals seek to comply with regulations and support eco-friendly practices. Moreover, there is a noticeable shift in societal attitudes, with a growing intolerance towards the use of plastic straws. This change in mindset is driving individuals to actively choose paper straws over plastic ones, thereby propelling the market growth.



However, despite these positive trends, the high cost of paper straws compared to their plastic counterparts poses a significant challenge to the market.The production and manufacturing processes involved in making paper straws are more complex and require higher quality materials, leading to increased costs.



This cost differential makes paper straws less affordable for certain businesses and individuals, hindering their widespread adoption.Consequently, the higher price of paper straws acts as a barrier to market growth, as it limits the accessibility and affordability of these environmentally friendly alternatives.



Efforts to address and mitigate this cost disparity will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of the paper straw market.



The flexible segment is account for the 2nd largest market for paper straw during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The flexible segment of the paper straw market is account for the 2nd largest market during the forecast period as flexible paper straws offer a high degree of versatility due to their ability to bend and fold. This adaptability makes them suitable for various beverages and caters to different drinking preferences, providing a comfortable experience for consumers. the projected leadership of the flexible segment in the paper straw market is justified by its versatility, durability, eco-friendly nature, and compliance with regulatory restrictions. Meanwhile, U-shape straws find particular applications in Tetra Packs, enhancing the drinking experience, providing convenience and spill prevention, and offering branding opportunities for beverage manufacturers.



The non-printed segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028, in terms of both value and volume.



Non-printed paper straws are the majorly consumed paper straws, globally, and accounted for a larger share in terms of volume, in the global paper straw market.This type of paper straw is manufactured specifically to eliminate the risk of ingesting inks or dyes.



It is made using paper that is sourced sustainably or meets food-grade standards.Non-printed paper straws have received certifications and approvals from various food safety authorities, ensuring their suitability for use with a wide range of beverages.



These straws are particularly well-suited for iced drinks, soda, slushies, soft drinks, juices, frozen drinks, general liquids, and water.

The >10.5 inches segment is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2023 to 2028, in terms of value.



The >10.5 inches segment, by straw length, is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2023 to 2028, in terms of both value and volume. In terms of value, the >10.5 inches segment is projected to be the largest market in the paper straw market. These paper straws of >10.5 inches are well-suited for various types of cups and glasses commonly used for serving a range of beverages such as cocktails, iced tea, soda, smoothies, bubble tea, and milkshakes. Their length makes them an ideal choice for such drinkware, allowing customers to comfortably enjoy their beverages while maintaining an eco-friendly approach by using sustainable paper straws.



The >0.4 inches segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



During the forecast period, the segment with a diameter of less than >0.4 inches is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of both value and volume. These particular straws serve a dual purpose as they can be utilized as drink stirrers. In comparison to regular stirrers, they possess wider diameters, making them an excellent choice for any beverage that requires mixing, such as cocktails or mixed drinks. Their versatility makes them particularly appealing to bars, cafes, and restaurants, as they can be used to stir various mixed drinks and cocktails in small, regular, or taller glasses, cups, or other drinking vessels.



The foodservice segment is projected to lead the paper straw market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The foodservice segment, by end-use application, is projected to register the fastest growth in the paper straw market from 2023 to 2028.This can be attributed to the wide range of applications for paper straws in the foodservice industry and the significant increase in the number of foodservice outlets worldwide.



There is a growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly alternatives, and paper straws are seen as a more sustainable option compared to plastic straws.Additionally, governments and organizations are implementing reforms and campaigns aimed at banning the use of plastic straws due to their negative impact on the environment.



These efforts further contribute to the demand for paper straws in the foodservice sector.Moreover, there is a growing public awareness and intolerance towards the use of plastic straws, which also fuels the growth of the paper straws market in the foodservice industry.



Overall, the combination of increased foodservice outlets, consumer demand for eco-friendly options, government initiatives, and changing attitudes towards plastic straws are expected to drive the growth of the paper straw market in the foodservice segment.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level Executives – 40%, Director level – 20%, and Others* – 40%

• By Region – North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, Latin America – 15%.

Notes: *Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Notes: Tier 1: >USD 5 Billion; Tier 2: USD 1 Billion– USD 5 Billion; and Tier 3:

Companies Covered: The companies profiled in this market research report include Hoffmaster Group Inc. (US), Transcend Packaging Ltd. (UK), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Footprint (US), Fuling Global Inc. (China), Bygreen (Australia), Biopak (Australia), Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. (China), and Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (Canada) , Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd (Japan) among others.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the paper straw market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, product type, material type, end-use application, straw length, straw diameter, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the paper straw market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall paper straw Market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Government regulations and bans on plastic straws fuel the demand for paper straws, Increasing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly alternatives drives the growth of the paper straw market, and Rising adoption of paper straws in the food and beverage industry boosts market growth), restraints (Cost considerations and price competitiveness compared to plastic straws.) opportunities (Growing consumer demand for sustainable products), and challenges (Balancing cost competitiveness with plastic straws while maintaining quality and performance poses a challenge for the paper straw market) influencing the growth of the paper straw market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research &



development activities, and new product & service launches in the paper straw market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses



the paper straw market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped



geographies, recent developments, and investments in the paper straw market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service

offerings of leading players like Hoffmaster Group Inc. (US), Transcend Packaging Ltd. (UK), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Footprint (US), Fuling Global Inc. (China), Bygreen (Australia), Biopak (Australia), Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. (China), and Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (Canada) , Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd (Japan) among others in the paper straw market

