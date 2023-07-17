The CRISPR market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.6%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CRISPR Market by Product, Services, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628053/?utm_source=GNW

However, ethical and regulatory considerations are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The CRISPR market has been segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.

• By products & services, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the CRISPR market



Based on products & services, the CRISPR market is categorized into products, and services.The products segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to rising demand for CRISPR products in gene editing technology domain.



Along with this, advancements in delivery systems, increasing investment in gene editing research and the rising number of collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies has led to a higher growth rate for products in the CRISPR market.



By application, drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share in the CRISPR market

Based on application, the CRISPR market is segmented into drug discovery and development, agriculture, and other applications.In 2023, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for a larger share of the CRISPR market.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to exceptional precision and efficiency offered by CRISPR-Cas9 in editing and manipulating genes. Along with this, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increased research and development activities in the field of CRISPR technology are contributing to its adoption in drug discovery and development.



North America: the largest share of the CRISPR market

North America accounted for the largest share of the CRISPR market.The large share of the North America region can be attributed to a well-established healthcare and biotechnology industry in the region, with advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and a strong ecosystem of biotechnology companies and CROs specializing in gene editing research.



The presence of top academic institutions, and private companies in North America with dedicated gene editing research programs and expertise has contributed to the growth of the CRISPR market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the CRISPR market.



The Asia Pacific CRISPR market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This is attributed to increasing demand of personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies.



Another key driver for the Asia Pacific CRISPR market is the region’s large and rapidly increasing population.



Prominent Players

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Genscript Biotech Corporation (China)

• CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Switzerland)

• Editas Medicine (US)

• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

• Beam Therapeutics Inc. (US)

• Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• Lonza Group, Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Hera Biolabs (US)

• OriGene Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Cellecta, Inc. (US)

• Mammoth Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• Applied StemCell (US)

• New England Biolabs Inc. (US)

• ToolGen Inc. (South Korea)

• GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US)

• Twist Bioscience Corporation (US)

• Synthego Corporation (US)

• eGenesis (US)

• Inscripta, Inc. (US)

• Precision BioSciences, Inc. (US)



