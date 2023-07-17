The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Primary Cells Market by Type, Origin, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482955/?utm_source=GNW

Human primary cells are used for the development of novel cancer therapies, for studying human cancerous cell models and toxicology studies, and in the cosmetic industry. The other key driving factors for the human primary cells market include the demand for accurate disease models, the rise of regenerative medicine, safety testing requirements, and technological innovations within the scientific community. “Hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market, by type in 2022.” Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatophytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2022, the hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest market share. Hematopoietic cell transplants are frequently and constantly used to develop novel cancer therapies to treat blood cancers and other disorders of the immune system. Hematopoietic cells are also used to understand the biochemical pathways of tumor cells and the efficacy of different drugs. As a result, this segment accounts for the largest market share of the market. “In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs segment accounted for the largest share of the global primary cells market, by the end user.” On the basis of end users, the primary cells market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market, mainly due to the high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments and cancer research in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs; and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally. “Asia Pacific, primary cells market, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.” In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are the preferred locations for drug discovery due to established clusters in these regions, resulting in the largest market for primary cells. The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the presence of a large population and the rising incidence of cancer, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, and the growth of the biotechnology industry in developing countries are the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are driving the growth of the primary cells market in this region. A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below: By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3- 35% By Designation: C-Level–30%, Directors – 20%, and Others - 50% By Region: North America–36%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–27%, RoW-12% The prominent players in the global primary cells market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), and Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), among others. Research Coverage: The report analyzes the primary cells market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments. Reasons to Buy the Report

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing cancer research, Advantages of primary human cells over cell lines, Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, Rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, Growing focus on personalized medicine, Government investments for cell-based research), restraints (Concerns regarding primary cell culture contamination, Ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology), opportunities (Advancing biomedical research using primary cells in 3D cultures), and challenges (Sourcing and availability of primary cells) influencing the growth of the primary cells market

