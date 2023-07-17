The parcel sortation system market is estimated to be worth USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parcel Sortation System Market by Type, Offering, Application - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05371677/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising demand for faster parcel delivery.



Cross Belt Sorters to hold largest market share of Loop parcel sortation system market in 2022.

Some of the key technologies used in cross belt sortation includes automated diverters & sorters, scanning & identification systems, control software & algorithms, integration with WMS, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics & reporting, conveyor belt control & tracking, automated dimensions & weighing.Cross belt sorters are ideal for e-commerce, retail, warehouses and distribution centers with challenging layouts and limited space.



Moreover, sortation destinations through horizontal cross belt sorters can be oriented in several ways enabling users to both better utilize space and achieve optimal sortation system performance.



E-commerce application is to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing popularity of online retail and e-commerce companies has resulted in the need for these companies to process orders in the form of millions of parcels per day, which ultimately poses a major challenge for the companies.Parcel sortation systems are highly scalable and flexible, making them well-suited for the dynamic nature of the e-commerce industry.



Moreover, Systems for sorting packages automate and streamline the procedure, minimizing errors and the need for manual labor. Businesses may significantly reduce labor, transportation, and total logistics costs by optimizing sorting and routing activities.



North America is anticipated to contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.” The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of significant logistics and e-commerce companies in the region. This region is technologically advanced and has a high internet penetration; moreover, an extensive third-party logistics (3PL) network has led to the growth of the warehousing sector in North America. Moreover, renovating existing airports in this region has resulted in the installation and capacity expansion of baggage handling systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the parcel sortation system market.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 35%, and Rest of the World – 10%

Major players in the parcel sortation system market include Vanderlande (Netherlands), Beumer Group (Germany), Honeywell International (US), and Bastian Solutions (US), Fives (France).



Research Coverage

The report segments the parcel sortation system market by offering, type, application, and region.The report also comprehensively reviews drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



