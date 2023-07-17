Stay Wyld Organics raising capital on FrontFundr to fuel growth and expansion

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay Wyld Organics, a fast-growing retail mushroom brand based in Pemberton, BC, has launched on FrontFundr, a leading investment platform. The funds raised will be used to drive the company's growth and accomplish critical milestones as it continues to revolutionize the health and wellness industry.

Stay Wyld Organics is at the forefront of the functional mushroom market, growing and producing its own certified organic functional and medicinal mushrooms in a state-of-the-art facility. With a focus on sustainability and quality, the company offers a range of products including capsules, powders, gummies, and grow-your-own mushroom kits, making it convenient for consumers to incorporate the wellness-driven benefits of mushrooms into their daily lives.

A couple of highlights of Stay Wyld Organics include its revenue-generating certified organic functional mushroom business,its application for a Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDS) Dealer's License for Psilocybin, and its position as Canada's first mainstream functional mushroom company to grow all of its own certified organic mushrooms in the country. Additionally, the company was the first to provide bulk B2B certified organic mushroom powders grown in Canada, catering to brands that prioritize locally sourced ingredients.

"Stay Wyld Organics has a compelling vision and we are looking forward to supporting their fundraising campaign on FrontFundr, enabling investors to participate in the company's success and contribute to the growth of this innovative brand," said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, CEO of FrontFundr.

Stay Wyld Organics has experienced significant traction in the last year, with a monthly user base of over 10,000 and a growth rate of 680% on Shopify compared to the previous year. The company has Canadian-wide distribution through Ecotrend Ecologics, managing nearly 5,000 retail and professional accounts. With strategic marketing efforts, partnerships with B2B vendors and retailers, and features in reputable publications, Stay Wyld Organics has gained industry recognition and a loyal customer base.

The functional mushroom market is witnessing exponential growth, with projected market size estimated to reach $23.3 billion USD by 2030. Stay Wyld Organics aims to capitalize on this market opportunity by leveraging its competitive advantage of growing its own mushrooms and maintaining strict quality control. The company's commitment to producing high-quality, sustainably sourced products resonates with health-conscious consumers seeking natural remedies and clean supplements.

The capital raise on FrontFundr positions Stay Wyld Organics for continued success and growth. The company plans to diversify its revenue streams, expand its product line, and enhance its marketing efforts to increase brand awareness and market presence. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Stay Wyld Organics is poised to become a leading player in the functional mushroom industry.

The minimum amount to invest in the future of functional mushrooms is just $500 CAD. Additionally, every investor will receive an exclusive offering of Stay Wyld product depending on their investment level.

Invest today at https://www.frontfundr.com/staywyld

Details of the offering can be found in the offering document at www.frontfundr.com/staywyld.

